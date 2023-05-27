Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for village of Shalva in Lachin district

AZERBAIJAN, May 27 - 27 May 2023, 21:55

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the village of Shalva in the Lachin district.

The head of state was informed about the village.

The total projected area of the village is 128.8 hectares. 445 private houses are planned to be built in the village. The first phase will see the construction of 130 houses for relocation of 494 families. In addition, an administrative building, cultural center, 264-seat school, 60-seat kindergarten, family health center, market complex and other necessary infrastructure facilities will be created in the village.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a foundation stone for the village.

