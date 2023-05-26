UZBEKISTAN, May 26 - Meeting with representatives of the World Bank: joint projects reached a new level

On May 26 this year, the Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sherzod Kudbiev met with the head of the World Bank office in Uzbekistan, Marco Mantovanelli.

The meeting in a tête-à-tête format was attended by Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Ilkhom Norkulov and representatives of relevant departments and departments.

At the beginning of the dialogue, Mr. Marco Mantovanelli expressed his sincere gratitude to the Ministry for the continuous support of the World Bank's activities in the Republic of Uzbekistan.

At a meeting with the World Bank, the work done under the cooperation program with Uzbekistan for 2022-2026 was discussed.

It was emphasized that the cooperation program was developed on the basis of certain priorities for the socio-economic development of the country and is a document that creates the basis for partnership aimed at achieving concrete results.

Three main areas of cooperation of this program were also discussed:

- ensuring inclusive economic growth and participation of the private sector in its development;

- investing in the development of human capital;

- transition to a "green" economy.

During the conversation, an exchange of views took place on the current state and prospects of ongoing projects to develop the energy market, increase the energy efficiency of agriculture and food security.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to further strengthen cooperation on joint projects.

Source: Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan