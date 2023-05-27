Memorial Day World’s Tallest Digital US Flag & Uncle Sam Image Light-Up Paramount Miami Worldcenter Skyscraper

World's Tallest Digital Stars & Stripes Lights-Up Paramount Miami Worldcenter for Memorial Day

MIAMI, FL, USA, May 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The world’s tallest digital American flag coupled with the world’s most enormous electronic “Uncle Sam” image are lighting-up the South Florida skyline this Memorial Day weekend, at the 60-story Paramount Miami Worldcenter skyscraper, in downtown Miami.

The Paramount Miami Worldcenter superstructure features the world’s most technologically-advanced L.E.D. animation lighting system.

Across the building’s Skydeck Crown is a 300-foot-wide by 700-foot-tall moving mosaic of fluttering five-pointed white stars emblazoned against a field of blue.

The flag-waving light emitting diodes transition into an animated “Uncle Sam” – the classic military recruiting symbol of America’s armed forces.

Through Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s massive center column are rippling red and white L.E.D. stripes.

“The patriotic display is a star-spangled salute to the uniformed men and women of America who sacrificed their lives for this country, which is why Memorial Day was established,” says CEO-developer, Daniel Kodsi (Cod-See).

He says, the tower-lighting is not only a beacon of patriotism.

It is also a red-white-and-blue greeting to the millions of visitors converging on Florida’s theme parks and beaches this holiday week.

“So, if you, if you're coming from the airport or you're driving down the highway or you're coming in on a cruise ship, you're coming in on a train, from land, air, or sea, when you see the Paramount Miami World Center, you know you've arrived to Miami.”

The $3-million lighting system can create a combination of 16.7-million colors.

The system consists of five-miles of wires connected to 13,400 light emitting diodes (L.E.D.’s) embedded in 10,000 panes of high impact-resistant glass.

It took a team of 12 technicians three-years to design and install Paramount Miami Worldcenter’s lighting system.

The superstructure measures 240-yards-high – about two-and-a-half football fields tall – if the building was stacked vertically.

The nightly electrical utility charges for the tower lighting are estimated at $34.00.

The ultra-futuristic, 60-story, 700-foot-tall, $600-million Paramount Miami Worldcenter is the soaring signature skyscraper of the $4-Billion, 27-acre Miami Worldcenter, which is America’s second-largest real estate development.

The Paramount Miami Worldcenter illuminates at 4:00 a.m. until sunrise and from 8:00 p.m. until midnight; at the top and bottom of every hour, for a duration of five-minutes, from now through Tuesday, May 30.

The building’s lighting system was designed and installed by the L.E.D. Smith Lighting Company of West Palm Beach.

The company has created lighting systems for bridges, landmarks and skyscrapers around the world, including the Empire State Building.

Florida’s Military

Tens of thousands of military personnel are visiting Miami this weekend, for its annual Air and Sea show – amongst the largest in the world.

There are 45 military bases in Florida, including 24 coast guard stations.

Memorial Day History Lesson

The year 2023 marks the 52nd annual observance of the contemporary Memorial Day.

“Memorial Day,” originally known as, “Decoration Day,” is a federal holiday established as a day of mourning of U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the American armed forces.

It is observed on the last Monday of May.

From 1868 to 1970, it was formerly observed on May 30.

In 1868, American Civil War Union General John Logan established the occasion as “Decoration Day.”

It was widely observed in remembrance of those who died during the Civil War.

By 1890, every northern state had adopted May 30th as a holiday.

Following World War II, nearly every state recognized May 30 as a day of remembrance -- not just for those who died in the Civil War -- but during all wars, thereafter.

In 1971, the U.S. Congress standardized the holiday as, "Memorial Day" and changed its observance date to the last Monday in May.

This created a three-day weekend often marking the end of many academic school years and the start of summer vacation season.

“When we created Paramount Miami Worldcenter, we wanted to do this incredible lighting display. I mean, all great cities around the world, uh, have iconic buildings; in New York, you have the Empire State Building that lights up. And, so, Paramount's right in the center of downtown Miami. We wanted to create an energy within the city. Whether you're coming from air, land or sea, you see this building, uh, and, and it really adds magic to The Magic City.”

“So, if you If you're coming from the airport or you're driving down the highway or you're coming in on a cruise ship, you're coming in on a train, from land, air, or sea, when you see the Paramount Miami World Center, you know you've arrived to Miami.”

“When we were designing, uh, Paramount and our lighting system, we realized we could do variations, uh, millions of varia- When we were designing Paramount, and the lighting system, we realized we could do a multitude of variations of lighting, we could do animations, designs on the building, we could add messaging, and that's where we thought we could- we could really become a beacon for the City of Miami.”

