Submit Release
News Search

There were 467 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,622 in the last 365 days.

To Her Excellency Madame Sahle-Work Zewde, President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

AZERBAIJAN, May 27 - 27 May 2023, 14:00

 

Dear Madame President,

I convey my sincerest congratulations to you and your people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

I believe that bilateral relations between our countries will continue to evolve in line with interests of our peoples as our fruitful cooperation will further expand within international institutions.

On this remarkable day, I wish you strong health, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Ethiopia.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 25 May 2023

You just read:

To Her Excellency Madame Sahle-Work Zewde, President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more