LOST STORY BY THE POSTMAN ALWAYS RINGS TWICE AUTHOR, PUBLISHED FOR FIRST TIME

"Blackmail" by James M Cain

Decades after it was stored in the Library of Congress, James M. Cain’s “Blackmail” has finally been published in the latest issue of The Strand Magazine.

the grenade that cost him his eyes cost me my guts, see? My courage. My will to live. ”
— "Blackmail" by James M Cain
NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 29, 2023

Decades after it was put away with his other papers in the Library of Congress, James M. Cain’s “Blackmail” has finally been published in the latest issue of The Strand Magazine.

Cain, known for his gritty noir settings in novels such as Double Indemnity and The Postman Always Rings Twice, has had more modern adaptations of his work than any noir author and has been cited as a formative influence on modern writers such as Michael Connelly, Laura Lippman, and Elmore Leonard.

According to Strand Magazine Managing Editor, Andrew Gulli “The best story tellers don’t need a lot of words to cover a lot of ground. And it amazes me to see how much Cain was able to do with a short story and three characters. There has always been something timeless about Cain’s works and the themes he dealt with, and “Blackmail” is no different. Like so much of his work it speaks to the modern reader, which is why we are so excited which to publish it.”

Set in the aftermath of the Korean War, the story takes a hard look at, greed, sacrifice, friendship, and redemption between three damaged and fallible characters. In just over 3000 words, Cain offers up all the noir elements we’ve come to expect from him, complete with gritty dialogue and a cunning antagonist, but puts in an unexpected twist that turns the tale on its head, offering a surprisingly nuanced take on these supposedly hard characters. It’s sure to thrill fans of neo noir such as Breaking Bad, Nightmare Alley, and Blade Runner.

