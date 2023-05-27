Ferrari Trento to Auction Formula 1® Podium Bottle for Emilia-Romagna

Logo compilation of F1 and Ferrari Trento

Bottle that would have been sprayed at Imola is signed by all the drivers and up for auction on F1® Authentics. Proceeds to benefit the Emilia-Romagna region.

As Ferrari Trento, we are happy to launch, together with Formula 1 and with the support of all the drivers, a solidarity initiative in support of the areas affected by the flood.” — Matteo Lunelli, Ferrari Trento President and CEO