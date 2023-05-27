Ferrari Trento to Auction Formula 1® Podium Bottle for Emilia-Romagna
Logo compilation of F1 and Ferrari Trento
Bottle that would have been sprayed at Imola is signed by all the drivers and up for auction on F1® Authentics. Proceeds to benefit the Emilia-Romagna region.
As Ferrari Trento, we are happy to launch, together with Formula 1 and with the support of all the drivers, a solidarity initiative in support of the areas affected by the flood.”TRENTO, ITALY, May 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The bottle destined for the podium at the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS GRAN PREMIO DEL MADE IN ITALY E DELL'EMILIA-ROMAGNA 2023, signed by all the drivers, to be auctioned on F1® Authentics in support of the areas affected by the flooding
— Matteo Lunelli, Ferrari Trento President and CEO
Photo of drivers available for download here
After Formula 1® made the decision not to go ahead with the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS GRAN PREMIO DEL MADE IN ITALY E DELL'EMILIA-ROMAGNA 2023, scheduled to be held in Imola after the terrible flooding that hit the region, Ferrari Trento wanted to support the reconstruction as part of a very special auction.
The Ferrari F1® Podium Jeroboam bottle, personalised with the Imola circuit, which would have been on the podium, was signed by all the drivers of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship and auctioned on the F1® Authentics platform -https://auction.f1authentics.com All the proceeds will be donated to the Agenzia per la Sicurezza Territoriale e la Protezione Civile dell'Emilia-Romagna (Emilia-Romagna Agency for Territorial Safety and Civil Protection), which has immediately activated to help the affected areas.
The unique bottle is available on the official F1® Authentics website until June 6, together with the trophy that would have been given to the winner and the Pirelli tyre normally given to the driver in pole position. These are extraordinary memorabilia for which fans all over the world will be ready to offer significant sums, knowing they are also helping a good cause.
"As Ferrari Trento we are happy to launch, together with Formula 1 and with the support of all the drivers, a solidarity initiative in support of the areas affected by the flood," commented Matteo Lunelli, President and CEO of Ferrari Trento. "The symbols of the victory of the Grand Prix of Made in Italy and Emilia Romagna 2023, which was never held, can thus become signs of the rebirth of this wonderful territory, which has been hit hard but is proving capable of reacting with courage and determination."
ENDS
Ferrari Trento:
Founded in 1902 by Giulio Ferrari and since 1952 run by the Lunelli family, Ferrari Trento is Italy’s leading luxury sparkling wine and a symbol of the Italian Art of Living. The winery is today a passionate advocate of mountain winemaking and sustainable agriculture. Cultivated along the foothills of the Alps, all Ferrari wines undergo secondary bottle-fermentation in accordance with the rigorous regulations of Trentodoc and are known for their remarkable elegance and finesse. Ferrari Trento has been named “Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year” five times by The Champagne and Sparkling Wine World Championships, the most important competition in the world dedicated only to bubbles. Ferrari Trento is the toast of Italy par excellence and accompanies the most important moments in culture, sport and entertainment.
www.ferraritrento.com/en/
Erica Nonni
Nonni Strategic Marketing
hello@nonnimarketing.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram