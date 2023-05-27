Asset And Wealth Management

CENTRAL, HONG KONG, HONG KONG, May 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Arm was bought in 2016 by Japanese conglomerate Softbank in a deal worth £23.4bn. At the time Arm was listed in London and New York.

British microchip designing giant Arm has filed to sell its shares in the US, setting the stage for what could be the biggest stock market listing this year.

Sometimes referred to as the "crown jewel" of the UK's technology sector, Arm was founded in Cambridge, England, in 1990.

Arm’s processor technology is the world’s most widely licensed and deployed semiconductor design of its kind and has a 100% share in markets as diverse as smartphones and disk drives, and a very high share in a host of electronic devices, from digital TVs to drones. As new markets for electronics emerge, they are often based on Arm’s advanced processor designs, including IoT, self-driving vehicles, and industrial automation.

Since becoming part of the SoftBank Group, Arm has been accelerating investment in research and development by hiring more engineers. With the expansion of its engineering capability, Arm intends to develop new technologies faster, with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI), computer vision, and augmented reality. Arm is also investing in creating new revenue streams from adjacent markets, especially in the Internet of Things (IoT). According to its latest quarterly filing, the company has shipped more than 250 billion Arm-based chips to date, and reported revenue up 28% on the same period last year.

Arm plans to sell its shares on Nasdaq later this year, seeking to raise between $8 billion to $10 billion.

Arm's business has fared better than the broader chip industry thanks to its focus on data center servers and personal computers that generate higher royalty payments. Sales were up 28% in its most recent quarter.

Arm's IPO preparations are being led by Goldman Sachs Group, JPMorgan Chase, Barclays and Mizuho Financial Group.

Brown International Limited believes a successful listing for Arm this year would provide a boost to the IPO market.

