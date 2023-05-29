Jaipur Kurti's 'End of Season Sale' Presents Exciting Offers
Jaipur Kurti, an Indian wear brand for women releases the Biggest Sale of 2023 on the whole website - Upto 75% OffJAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Indian culture and traditions cultivate our choices in every aspect of our lives. Inspired by this spirit of culture, Jaipur Kurti was established in 2012 by Mr. Anuj Mundhara and Mrs. Vandana Mundhara. It is an Indian clothing brand, designed solely for women.
The brand has a variety of clothes providing trendy, ethnic, traditional and contemporary styles for women of all ages. From conventional embroidered suit sets to modern dresses and co-ord sets, Jaipur Kurti encourages women to feel free and confident through their unique handcrafted designs and irresistible prices.
“We make sure our garment works as our brand ambassadors,” says the founder Mr. Anuj while explaining the journey of the brand.
To create the best experience for women, Jaipur Kurti offers the best of both urban and rural worlds. Crafted from old-age techniques, the products are made to represent Indian culture with modern silhouettes and intricate elegance. The brand makes sure that the customers embrace a sophisticated and trendy style.
Trends in the Fashion industry are never ending! And with the changing fashion trends, it is hard to stay updated, but Jaipur Kurti always finds a way to solve such problems for #WomenofJaipurKurti. One such problem every woman faces is “So many clothes in the cart, but way too expensive”. Not anymore! Jaipur Kurti takes a jump and introduces a new definition of affordable fashion with their End of Season Sale that gives them an incredible opportunity to stock up on their favorite Indian wear at unbeatable prices.
The End of Season Sale 2023 aims to solve all fashion-related problems with its exclusive collections and categories. The brand will be offering discounts up to 75% OFF on Kurtas, Suit Sets, Kurta Sets, Co-rd Sets, Loungewear, Tops & Tunics, Bottom wear, Plus Size Ethnic wear and fusion wear and more, so they can revamp their wardrobes without breaking the bank.
The sale will be starting from midnight celebrating a melange of styles. Whether you are looking for festive-ready zari work suit sets and sharara sets or wedding-ready silk Anarkali sets or even office wear co-ord sets and cotton dresses, all the categories will be reflecting the best quality with the opportunity to indulge in fantastic deals and discounts on their favorite apparel.
So if you love to dress and shine and are looking for a whole new affordable wardrobe full of trendy silhouettes, it's time to make Jaipur Kurti your fashion stylist! Set your reminders and head to www.jaipurkurti.com to grab the biggest deals and make the most of this extraordinary sale.
Anuj Mundhra
CEO & Co-Founder
+91 80786 78116
CARE@JAIPURKURTI.COM
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Latest Ethnic Wear Suit Set Collection | Jaipur Kurti Plus Size Collection