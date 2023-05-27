15 year old Connecticut Native James Crocker Starts Podcast Detailing His Experiences Starting A Nonprofit At Just 13

Granby, CT - James Crocker, founder of nonprofit organization, Letters for our Elders is excited to announce his new podcast, I started a nonprofit at thirteen

James Crocker, founder of the nonprofit organization, Letters for our Elders is excited to announce their organization's exciting new podcast about how he started L.F.O.E. at just thirteen years old. The podcast's first episode titled, 'How I Started My Own Nonprofit At Thirteen' is now available on all major streaming platforms.The video podcasts', 'How I Started A Nonprofit At Thirteen' first episode is about the Nonprofits May updates. The podcast features guest, Jenna Stevens, a friend of James's. Throughout the episode they tease each other, joke around and even play with water guns. It is a fun watch for all!Crocker's story is one of its own. At the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic, and its corresponding isolation of nursing home residents, Crocker knew he had to do something. "We are here on this earth to help each other," explained James Crocker, who tries to live his life like that each day. With this in mind, he started a card writing campaign to residents at local nursing homes. "They were not able to have visitors and I knew they were isolated, so I thought this would be a way to reach out."James Crocker, the organization's founder, is a 15-year-old sophomore at Granby Memorial High School. He moved to Granby last year from East Granby. He has been described as, "…passionate, successful and determined." He receives high marks in school and hopes to major in journalism. He also hopes to expand Letters for our Elders into a national organization.Crocker started his effort with notes or cards which were short "uplifting, encouraging and religious, plus a few with jokes." "The response from the nursing homes was so positive and demand for more became overwhelming for just one person to handle," Crocker explained. He knew he did not want the letter writing to be a one-time effort, so he started a nonprofit organization. A letter writing effort is something he suggests anyone can easily accomplish by simply reaching out to area nursing homes and asking if they accept cards and how many residents they have.