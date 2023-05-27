Exhibition 'Unmasked Smile' Unveiling the Post-pandemic Imaginative Journey of Next Generations
The first exhibition in Hong Kong dedicated to the memory of the challenging pandemic period
We cannot simply return to the world as it was before the pandemic. However, if we embrace the lessons we have learned, we open ourselves up to a new page of endless possibilities.”TUEN MUN, NEW TERRITORIES, HONG KONG, May 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wonders Initiatives, a NGO dedicated to promoting integration of art and technology in education, is delighted to present an eagerly anticipated exhibition 'Unmasked Smile' with support by one of the city’s major property developers Sino Group. ‘Unmasked Smile’ is the first exhibition of its kind in Hong Kong dedicated to the memory of the challenging pandemic period. The event will be held at the Atrium, Tuen Mun Town Plaza, from 2nd to 11th June 2023.
— Kelven Lit
Different pandemic measures, especially the mask mandate, have had a profound impact on students' confidence and communication abilities, negatively affecting their growth and learning to a great extent. Curation and inspiration behind 'Unmasked Smile' can be traced back to a deeply personal experience of Wonders Initiatives’ Creative Director & Artist-in-residence, Sharon Lee, a professional portrait photographer. During her work, she encountered a child who adamantly refused to remove her mask for a photo shoot, “Many children seemed to consider mask as a necessary accessory, removing mask had even turned to a taboo for many of them, even when the measures were lifted”, Sharon Lee added. This encounter prompted her to reflect on the intangible changes that have gradually eroded the fabric of our daily lives over the past three years.
'Unmasked Smile' brings together a collection of innocent yet inspirational artworks created by students of schools sponsored by The Hong Kong Council of the Church of Christ in China (HKCCCC) during the pandemic, along with re-imagined art installations created by local artists. The exhibition aims to showcase the imaginative interpretations of our next generation as they envision life after this challenging period, and explore the profound meaning of the pandemic in their young lives.
The opening ceremony of the exhibition will take place on 4th June 2023 in the afternoon at 3pm, with Rev. Wong Ka Fai, the General Secretary of The Hong Kong Council of the Church of Christ in China (HKCCCC) - Wonders Initiatives' education partner, along with Ms. Andrea Leung, Group General Manger (Marketing) of Sino Group, as the main officiating guests. Their presence underscores the significance of this event and highlights the collaborative efforts to support the integration of art and education.
Kelven Lit, Marketing & Communications Director of Wonders Initiatives, who serves as co-curator of the exhibition, states, "We cannot simply return to the world as it was before the pandemic. However, if we embrace the lessons we have learned, we open ourselves up to a new page of endless possibilities." This sentiment resonates deeply within 'Unmasked Smile', and encourages visitors to engage with the transformative power of resilience and adaptation.
Another co-curator of the exhibition, Wonders Initiatives’ Artistic Director Fredrick Liu, affirms, "This is an exhibition about the future. The world of children is vibrant and colorful, brimming with self-assurance and carefree joy. May their creations inspire you, even just a little." By immersing themselves in the intricate details and vibrant expressions of the young artists' works, visitors will be transported into a world of boundless imagination and youthful optimism, further inspiring them to imagine life after pandemic.
Supported by Sino Group, a leading advocate of community engagement and artistic endeavors, 'Unmasked Smile' offers a unique opportunity to witness the profound impact of art on the lives of students and the invaluable role it plays in their emotional and intellectual development. The exhibition aims to provoke thought, inspire dialogue, and foster a deeper understanding of the transformative power of creativity.
We extend a warm invitation to all members of the press, educators, art enthusiasts, and the general public to attend 'Unmasked Smile' at the Atrium, Tuen Mun Town Plaza, from 2nd to 11th June 2023. In particular, we invite you to join our opening event on 4th June 2023 in the afternoon at 3pm. The challenging pandemic period will always remain an unforgettable chapter in all of our lives, now immerse yourself in the vibrant artwork of our next generation, feel the cross-generational integration, witness their resilience, and join us in celebrating their creative journey towards a brighter future beyond the hardtime.
LIU CHOR HONG
WONDERS INITIATIVES
+852 6187 5759
kelven@sharingwonders.hk
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram