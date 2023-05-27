Drummond, 23-state coalition oppose Biden Administration's unlawful immigration policy

OKLAHOMA CITY (May 26, 2023) – Attorney General Gentner Drummond has joined an amicus brief led by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares in the case of Florida v. Mayorkas, supporting the State of Florida’s lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s unlawful immigration policy that is creating a dangerous crisis on our southern border. Rather than detaining illegal immigrants as the law requires, the Biden Administration has released those cited at the border into the U.S. This policy flagrantly violates federal immigration law and encourages immigrants to try crossing the border illegally.

Since taking office, President Biden has overseen an illegal immigration explosion of more than 5.5 million – larger than the population of 28 states. The Administration has released more than a million immigrants it encountered at the border into the U.S. The Administration’s policy of “catch and release has not only encouraged more illegal immigration, but also has enabled criminal activities such as fentanyl smuggling and human trafficking.

“The Biden Administration is failing to secure our southern border and protect our communities,” said Drummond. “This catch-and-release immigration policy is worse than irresponsible. It is shameful and presents a serious threat to public safety. Sex trafficking and the fentanyl trade are enacting a horrific toll on our nation. I am proud to stand with fellow attorneys general across the country to protect the rule of law.”

In addition to Oklahoma, Attorney General Miyares’ brief was joined by the following states: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.