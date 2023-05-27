Pico Laser Treatment at Become Aesthetics Clinic Singapore: A Breakthrough in Comprehensive Skin Care

Become Aesthetics Clinic now offers Pico Laser Treatment to bolster its commitment to providing world-class aesthetic solutions to clients across Singapore.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Become Aesthetics Clinic, Singapore's premier destination for advanced aesthetic treatments, proudly announces the incorporation of Pico Laser therapy in their service offerings in all three branches across Singapore. This next-generation aesthetic technology sets a new standard for addressing a multitude of skin concerns, enhancing the suite of high-quality skin treatments available to their esteemed clients.

“With the Pico Laser available in our branches, we aim to empower individuals to achieve their desired skin goals, boosting their confidence and overall well-being,” said Dr. Ian Tan, the Founder of Become Aesthetics Clinic.

Pico Laser Therapy: Transformative and Versatile

Pico Laser therapy, a revolutionary skincare treatment, uses ultra-short, picosecond laser pulses to target and shatter unwanted pigment in the skin, promoting a natural, healing response. Unlike traditional lasers, Pico Laser works at a speed measured in trillionths of a second, providing unrivalled precision and less discomfort, with no downtime required.

Capable of resolving a broad spectrum of skin conditions, Pico Laser therapy effectively treats pigmentation issues such as freckles, age spots, and acne scars. The cutting-edge treatment also rejuvenates the skin by stimulating collagen production, addressing wrinkles and fine lines, and improving overall skin tone and texture.

Pico Laser in Singapore offers a wide range of adjustable settings, enabling tailored treatments to address specific skincare concerns. Whether it's the removal of unwanted tattoos, treatment of melasma or sunspots, or the reduction of acne scars, the Pico Laser provides personalised solutions for each patient.

Dr. Tan further elaborated on the Pico Laser benefits, "Not only does it offer a non-invasive solution for skin rejuvenation, but it also delivers results rapidly and comfortably. This makes it a preferred choice for our clients seeking quick, yet lasting improvements to their skin."

Become Aesthetics Clinics: Taking Skin Care to New Heights

Become Aesthetics Clinic, renowned for its commitment to the highest standards of aesthetic services, embraces Pico Laser technology as a testament to its dedication to innovative skin care solutions. Providing an answer to various skin concerns under one roof, Become Aesthetics Clinic continues to position itself at the helm of Singapore’s non-surgical cosmetic treatment industry.

"Our focus has always been on delivering the best and most advanced skin care treatments to our clients," said Dr. Ian Tan. "The introduction of Pico Laser treatment takes us one step further in achieving that goal. We are proud to bring this revolutionary treatment to Singapore, providing our clients with yet another effective solution for their skin concerns."

The Future of Skin Rejuvenation is Here

With the introduction of Pico Laser treatment in all of its three branches in Royal Square Medical Suites, 111 Somerset, and Capitol Piazza, Become Aesthetics Clinic continues its trajectory of leading the aesthetic industry in Singapore, shaping the future of skincare with forward-thinking technology and exceptional service.

About Become Aesthetics Clinics

Become Aesthetics Clinic is a premier provider of aesthetic treatments in Singapore, known for its commitment to cutting-edge technology and high-quality services. With a team of board-certified and experienced aestheticians and physicians, the clinic provides a comprehensive range of services, from facial rejuvenation to body contouring, always prioritising client satisfaction and safety.

