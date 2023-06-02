Maison Beljanski, Top Wellness and Holistic Health Organization, Welcomes Francois Tajan as New Vice President

Sylvie Beljanski Francois Tajan

Maison Beljanski announces a new Vice President ahead of an exciting 2023 for the company.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Maison Beljanski announces its nomination of Francois Tajan as new Vice President, with esteemed Yvon Pierre stepping down after 17 years of dedicated service due to health reasons. A wealth of knowledge and experience accompanies Tajan to his new role. Sylvie Beljanski, CEO of Maison Beljanski, says she is certain “that he will help them achieve their goals and continue to drive the company forward.”

“Mr. Tajan has worked successfully for 20 years in the Fashion industry in North America; however, a series of personal experiences shifted his perspective, and he couldn't be more thrilled to have the chance to join Maison Beljanski and get closer to the integrative medicine field,” says Beljanski.

With the motto "Feel Better Naturally," Maison Beljanski, situated in the heart of Manhattan, is a tearoom and boutique that aims to empower individuals to improve their health through educational events, holistic coaching, and high-end, exclusive natural products. Client satisfaction and producing quality products have catapulted Maison Beljanski into the successful business that it is today.

“The values of Maison Beljanski align seamlessly with Francois’ values, allowing him to flourish in his professional endeavors: sharing a wealth of knowledge on natural, non-toxic solutions that work effectively both independently and in conjunction with traditional Western medicine,” says Beljanski.

With a busy schedule ahead for the company, and its founder and CEO Sylvie Beljanski, Maison Beljanski says it is thrilled about the collaboration.

Numerous firsts are coming up this year for the organization. Two new products will complete the new Beljanskin skincare line in the second half of 2023; a serum and daily care cream for the face. A new product tailored to woman's care will be launched at the end of the year. Maison Beljanski is also the proud sponsor of the Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference in Jacksonville, Florida, Oct. 13-15, 2023. “This exceptional conference will bring together the crème de la crème of speakers, leaders, and pioneers in integrative medicine,” says Francois Tajan.

"I feel incredibly privileged to collaborate with Sylvie here. It's both humbling and exhilarating to continue the important work she's been doing for the past 25 years to uphold her father's legacy," Tajan concludes.

To learn more about Maison Beljanski, visit: https://www.maisonbeljanski.com/

To learn more about The Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference, click here: https://integrativecancerconference.com/

If you want to visit the store, stop by 317 East 53rd Street, New York, NY 10022, and shop in person at Maison Beljanski.