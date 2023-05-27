Governor Newsom Announces New CalVet Secretary

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the appointment of Lindsey Sin as Secretary of the California Department of Veterans Affairs.

“Lindsey is the definition of a public servant – never losing sight of who she is serving, and tireless in pursuing her mission,” said Governor Newsom. “She has dedicated over two decades of her career to our country and this state as an officer in the US Navy and a leader for veterans. She has delivered unprecedented resources to the California veterans’ community, with a particular focus on equity and inclusion for the needs of our women veterans. Lindsey’s unwavering care and compassion will make her a trusted leader to serve as CalVet Secretary, representing the largest population of veterans in our country.”

Lindsey Sin, of Sacramento, has been appointed as the Secretary of the California Department of Veterans Affairs, where she has served in several roles since 2011, including Deputy Secretary of Communications and Deputy Secretary of Women Veterans Affairs. She was a Veterans Benefits Advisor at California State University, Sacramento from 2010 to 2011. Sin was Lead Veterans Affairs Coordinator at American River College from 2008 to 2010. She was served as a Cryptologic Technician Interpretive in the Arabic language at the rank of Petty Officer First Class with Naval Aviation Warfare and Naval Aircrew designations in the United States Navy from 1997 to 2005. Sin earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from California State University, Sacramento, and a Master of Business Administration in Entrepreneurship from Drexel University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $232,858. Sin is a Democrat.

The Governor also announced the following appointments:

Christopher Shultz, of Sacramento, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director of the California Housing Finance Agency. Shultz has been Chief Deputy Commissioner at the California Department of Financial Protection & Innovation since 2019. He was Chief Deputy Director of the California Department of Consumer Affairs from 2017 to 2019. Shultz was a Deputy Insurance Commissioner at the California Department of Insurance from 2011 to 2017. He was a Legislative Director for Assemblymember Dave Jones from 2009 to 2010. Shultz was a Public Affairs Director for Ulum Group Public Relations & Public Affairs from 2006 to 2009. Shultz was Chief of Staff for Assemblymember Dave Jones from 2004 to 2006. Shultz is a member of the Sacramento County Recreation and Parks Commission. He earned a Master of Business and Administration from California State University, Sacramento, and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Pacific. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $196,476. Shultz is a Democrat.

Gillian Friedman, of Redlands, has been appointed as the Medical Director at Patton State Hospital, where she has been acting Medical Director since 2022. Friedman was Staff Psychiatrist/Chief of Staff at Patton State Hospital from 2019 to 2022. She was a Psychiatrist at Traditions Behavioral Health from 2002 to 2022. She was Executive Director at the non-profit organization, ABILITY Awareness from 2005 to 2006. She was Managing Health Editor at ABILITY Magazine from 2003 to 2005. Friedman completed her residency in Psychiatry at University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine, Dept of Psychiatry from 1998 to 2002. Friedman is a member of American Psychiatric Association, American Society of Addiction Medicine, International Society of Reproductive Psychiatry, American Association for Physician Leadership, and American Medical Women’s Association. Friedman earned her Doctorate in Medicine at University of Illinois at Chicago, College of Medicine, and her Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Drake University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $360,804. Friedman is a Democrat.

Aeri Shan, of Coulterville, has been appointed as Principal Analytics Engineer at the Office of Data and Innovation. Shan was Head of Data & Analytics at Qualio from 2021 to 2023. They were Head of Data & Analytics at Grain Intelligence in 2021. Shan was a freelance Startup Advisor & Consultant from 2020 to 2021. They were the Head of Revenue Marketing at Pusher from 2019 to 2020. Shan was a Founder and Chief Technology Officer at ClaraGrow from 2018 to 2019. They were the Founder and General Manager at Hopping Rabbit Farm from 2010 to 2019. Shan was a Director of Product and Engineering at WattTime.org from 2017 to 2018. They were a Technical Director and Director of Engineering at MAPLight.org in 2019. Shan was a Web Operations and Marketing Manager at MySQL from 2005 to 2008. They were Senior Web Developer at RockClimbing.com from 2002 to 2005. Shan was a Senior Software Engineer at Sun Microsystems from 2000 to 2002. They were Technology Manager and Information Systems Architect at the University of Oregon from 1997 to 2000. Shan earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Chinese Language and Literature from the University of Oregon. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $156,000. Shan is a Democrat.

Hugo De La Torre, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the California Apprenticeship Council. De La Torre has been Director of Apprenticeship at Laborers Training and Retraining Trust Fund for Northern California. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem.

De La Torre is a Democrat.

Surlene G. Grant, of San Leandro, has been appointed Deputy Director of the Office of Environmental Equity at the Department of Toxic Substances Control. Grant has been serving as Principal and CEO of Envirocom Communications Strategies, LLC. since 1999. Grant’s expertise is with housing, transportation and community development projects. She was the Capital Improvement Program Coordinator with the City of Oakland Department of Transportation from 2018 – 2019. Grant was a Consultant with Rose International assigned to Kaiser Permanente from 2015 – 2018. She was a Managing Senior Mediator/Bay Area Director for the Center of Collaborative Policy from 2013 – 2015. Grant was Senior Project Manager at Public Affairs Management from 1994 – 1999. She served as the Public Information Officer for the City of Oakland, Office of Public Works from 1987 – 1994. Grant was a Legislative Aide and Assistant to the Press Secretary for the California State Senate and for the California Speaker of the Assembly respectively 1985 – 1987. She is a member of Unity in the Community – San Leandro, Black Women Organized for Political Action, and the San Leandro Chamber of Commerce. Grant earned her M.A., in Management from JFK University and a B.S., in Journalism from Northwestern University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $164,412. Grant is a Democrat.

Major General Matthew Beevers, of Sacramento, has been appointed as the Adjutant General at the California Military Department, where he has served in several roles since 2009, including Acting Adjutant General, Deputy Adjutant General and Director of Operations for Military Support. Beevers was the Director of the Homeland Security Training and Exercise Program at the California Military Department and California Emergency Management Agency from 2008 to 2009. He was a Manager of Corporate Communications at Cypress Semiconductor from 2005 to 2008. Beevers was a Public Relations Manager at Pacifico Marketing Communication from 2000 to 2005. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from San Jose State University and a Master of Science degree in Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $257,781. Beevers is a Democrat.

Colonel David Kauffman, of Placerville, has been appointed as the Deputy Adjutant General at the California Military Department, where he has served in several roles since 2007, including General Counsel, Inspector General and Deputy State Staff Judge Advocate. Kauffman was a Deputy District Attorney for El Dorado County from 2000 to 2007. He served as Legal Counsel at Liberty Mutual Insurance Group from 1997 to 2000. Kauffman was Hearing Representative at California Correctional Peace Officer Association from 1995 to 1997. He has been an officer in the California Army National Guard since 1997 following service as an officer in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1993 to 1997. Kauffman earned a Master of Science degree in Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College, a Juris Doctor degree from the University of the Pacific McGeorge School of Law and a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from the University of Oregon. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $181,321. Kauffman is registered without party preference.

Julian Bond, of Santa Clarita, has been appointed as the Inspector General of the California Military Department. Bond has served as an Administrator of the Ventura Veterans Home at the California Department of Veterans Affairs since 2019. He was an Acting Associate Director and Chief Supply Chain Officer at the United States Department of Veterans Affairs from 2018 to 2019. Bond served in several roles in the United States Army between 1989 and 2019, including Installation Commander, Brigade Commander, Battalion Commander and Senior Joint Staff. He is a member of Veterans of Foreign War, American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, the National Eagle Scout Association, the National Association of Asian American Professionals, and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. Bond earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology from Knox College and a Master of Science degree in Health Science Emergency and Disaster Management from Trident University International. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $162,918. Bond is a Democrat.

Wade Crowfoot, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the Governor’s Military Council. Crowfoot has served as the Secretary of the California Natural Resources Agency since 2019. He was Chief Executive Officer of the Water Foundation from 2016 to 2018. Crowfoot was Deputy Cabinet Secretary and Senior Advisor to Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. from 2013 to 2016. He served as Deputy Director for Governor Brown’s Office of Planning and Research from 2011 to 2013. Crowfoot was West Coast Political Director at the Environmental Defense Fund from 2009 to 2011 and Senior Environmental Advisor to former San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom from 2004 to 2007. He earned a Master of Public Policy from the London School of Economics and Political Science and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Crowfoot is a Democrat.

Amelia Yana Garcia Gonzalez, of Oakland, has been appointed to the Governor’s Military Council. Garcia Gonzalez has been serving as the Secretary of California Environmental Protection Agency since 2022. She was Special Assistant Attorney General in the California Attorney General’s Office from 2021 to 2022. Garcia Gonzalez was Deputy Secretary for Environmental Justice, Tribal Affairs and Border Relations at the California Environmental Protection Agency from 2019 to 2021, where she was Assistant Secretary for Environmental Justice and Tribal Affairs from 2017 to 2019. She was an Attorney at Earthjustice from 2015 to 2017, and at Communities for a Better Environment from 2013 to 2015. Garcia Gonzalez was a Legal Research Attorney at the San Francisco County Superior Court from 2012 to 2013, and a post-graduate Law Clerk at Kazan, McClain, Lyons, Greenwood and Harley, A Professional Law Corporation from 2011 to 2012. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the Northeastern University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in politics from the University of California, Santa Cruz. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Garcia Gonzalez is a Democrat .

Lourdes Castro Ramírez, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the Governor’s Military Council. Castro Ramírez has been the Secretary of the Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency since 2020. She was President of the University Health Systems Foundation in San Antonio from 2017 to 2020. Castro Ramírez was Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary during the Obama Administration at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development from 2015 to 2017. She was President and Chief Executive Officer at the San Antonio Housing Authority from 2009 to 2015. Castro Ramírez held several positions at the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles from 1999 to 2009, including Director of Housing Assistance Programs, Interim Director of the Resident Relations Department, and Project Director for the Jobs Plus National Demonstration Program. She was a Community Planner at the Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation in Ventura County from 1996 to 1999. Castro Ramírez is the co-Chair of the California Interagency Council on Homelessness and a council member of the CA Strategic Growth Council. She earned a Master of Arts degree in urban planning from the University of California, Los Angeles and a Bachelor of Arts degree Political Science and Chicana/o Studies from the University of California, Los Angeles. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Castro Ramírez is a Democrat .

Samuel Assefa, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the Governor’s Military Council. Assefa has served as the Director of the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research since 2021. He was the Director of the Seattle Office of Planning and Community Development from 2016 to 2021. Assefa was Senior Urban Designer for the Department of Community Planning and Sustainability for the City of Boulder from 2010 to 2016, Director of Land Use and Planning Policy for the Department of Planning and Development and Deputy Chief of Staff for Economic and Physical Development for the City of Chicago, Mayor Richard M. Daley’s Office from 2004 to 2010. He was Senior Urban Designer for SmithGroup JJR from 2002 to 2004. Assefa was Director of Special Projects for the San Francisco Department of Planning and Development from 1999 to 2002 and Senior Urban Designer for SMWM Architecture and Planning from 1993 to 1999. He earned a Master of City Planning degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Arts degree in architecture form the University of Illinois at Chicago. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Assefa is a Democrat

Rhys Williams, of Orangevale, has been appointed to the Governor’s Military Council. Williams has served as Chief Deputy Cabinet Secretary at the Office of Governor Newsom since 2022, where he served as Senior Advisor on Emergency Preparedness and Management from 2019 to 2022. He was Chief of Staff at the Office of Lieutenant Governor Newsom from 2014 to 2019. Williams was Communications Director at the Office of Senate President Pro Tempore, Senate Rules Committee from 2012 to 2014. He earned a Master of Science in economics and international relations from the University of Wales, Aberystwyth and a Bachelor of Arts degree in politics from the University of Exeter. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Williams is a Democrat.

Heather Hickerson, of Sacramento, has been appointed to Assistant Deputy Director for Zero Emission Vehicle Market Development at the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development. Hickerson has been Lead Advisor for Zero Emission Vehicle Market Development at GO-Biz since 2021. She was a Climate Policy & Intergovernmental Relations Advisor at the California Environmental Protection Agency from 2016 to 2021. She earned a Masters of Arts in International Affairs from The George Washington University, The Elliott School of International Affairs, and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of California, Berkeley. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $115,524. Hickerson is a Democrat.

Rickey Ivie, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the Commission on Judicial Performance, where he has served since 2021. Ivie is a Founding Member of Ivie McNeill Wyatt Purcell & Diggs, where he has been a Director since 1980. Ivie is a member of the John M. Langston Bar Association, Consumer Attorneys of California, Los Angeles County Bar Association, Association of Southern California Defense Counsel, National Bar Association, Alliance for College Ready Education and UCLA Black Alumni Association. Ivie is a Director on the Board of the Brotherhood Crusade. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Ivie is a Democrat.

Beatriz Tapia, of Whittier, has been reappointed to the Commission on Judicial Performance, where she has served since 2021. Tapia has been Chair for the Chicana/o Studies Department at East Los Angeles College since 2019 and a Professor since 2007. She was Adjunct Faculty for the Women’s Studies Program at Santiago Canyon College in 2007. Tapia held several positions at California State University, Fullerton from 2005 to 2007, including Adjunct Professor for the Women and Gender Studies Department, Chicana and Chicano Studies Department and Sociology Department. She was a Lecturer for the Chicana/o Studies Department at California State University, Los Angeles from 2001 to 2003. Tapia earned a Master of Arts degree in Ethnic Studies from the University of California, Berkeley. She is a member of the National Association of Chicana and Chicano Studies. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Tapia is a Democrat.

Mani Sheik, of San Rafael, has been appointed to the Commission on Judicial Performance. Sheik has been the Principal at Sheik Law Inc. since 2014. He was an Associate at several firms between 2006 and 2014, including Miller Law Group, Curiale Hirschfeld Kraemer LLP, Coblentz Patch Diffy & Bass LLP and Reed Smith LLP. Sheik earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, a Master of Public Health in International Health from Johns Hopkins School of Public Health and a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Sciences from the University of California, Irvine. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Sheik is registered without party preference.

Joone Kim-Lopez, of Newport Beach, has been reappointed to the Alfred E. Alquist Seismic Safety Commission, where she has served since 2021. Kim-Lopez has been General Manager at the Moulton Niguel Water District since 2012. She was General Manager at the Calaveras County Water District from 2010 to 2012. Kim-Lopez was Assistant General Manager at Apple Valley Ranchos Water Company from 2008 to 2010. She was Deputy General Manager at the Central Basin Municipal Water District from 2003 to 2008. Kim-Lopez was a Police Officer and Corporal at the Pasadena Police Department from 1995 to 2003. She was a Grant Administrator at the City of Pasadena from 1994 to 1995. Kim-Lopez earned a Master of Public Administration degree from California State University, Northridge. She is a member of the NAACP California and Hawaii Executive Committee and the CORO Women in Leadership Advisory Board. Kim-Lopez is a board member of the Korean American Coalition, California WateReuse Association, California Water Data Consortium, Southern California Water Coalition, Water UC Irvine Leadership Board, Water Now Alliance, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Tilly’s Life Center, California State University, Fullerton – Center for Real Estate, South Orange County Wastewater Authority, Smart Water Network Forum, the Water Education for Latino Leaders and the Association of California Water Agencies. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Kim-Lopez is a Democrat.

Kevin McGowan, of Agoura Hills, has been reappointed to the Alfred E. Alquist Seismic Safety Commission, where he has served since 2022. McGowan has been Director of the Los Angeles County Emergency Management Office since 2019. He was Director of the Office of Emergency Services at Ventura County from 2013 to 2019. McGowan was a Special Assistant to the Chief of Police at the City of Santa Monica Police Department from 2008 to 2013. He earned a Master of Public Policy degree from Pepperdine University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. McGowan is a Democrat.

H. “Kit” Miyamoto, of Los Angeles, has been reappointed to the Alfred E. Alquist Seismic Safety Commission, where he has served since 2011. Miyamoto has been president of nonprofit Miyamoto Global Disaster Relief since 2011 and a global CEO of Miyamoto International since 1997. Miyamoto earned a Doctor of Engineering degree in structural engineering from the Tokyo Institute of Technology, a Master of Science degree in civil engineering from California State University, Sacramento and a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from California State University, Chico. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Miyamoto is registered without party preference.

Ana Rescate, of San Pablo, has been reappointed to the Board of Psychology, where she has served since 2020. Rescate has been LGBTQ+ Communications Manager at Stanford University since 2023, where she was LGBTQ+ Communications Specialist from 2019 to 2023. Rescate was an Online Advocacy Manager at Planned Parenthood of Northern California from 2016 to 2019. She was Director of Communications at the Teleosis Institute from 2015 to 2016. Rescate was Communications Coordinator at San Diego State University from 2013 to 2016. Rescate earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Baker College and a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Film and Television from New York University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Rescate is a Democrat.

Lea Tate, of Redding, has been reappointed to the Board of Psychology where she has served since 2018. Tate has been the Local Recovery Coordinator for the Northern California Healthcare System at the Department of Veterans Affairs since 2012. Tate has been providing Executive Assessments at the Plousha Moore Group since 2019 She is a current member of the American Psychological Association. Tate earned a Doctorate in Clinical Psychology and a Master of Arts in Psychology from the California School of Professional Psychology. Tate also earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of California, Berkeley. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Tate is a Democrat.

James “Jay” Robinson, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission. Robinson has been Senior Vice President/Area Manager for Kaiser Permanente since 2022. He was Hospital Administrator at Kaiser Permanente from 2019 to 2022. He was President at Presence St Joseph Hospital – Chicago from 2017 to 2019. Robinson was SVP/CEO at Methodist Healthcare, South Hospital from 2012 to 2017. He was CEO/Director at Memphis VA Medical Center from 2009 to 2012. He was CEO/Director at Dublin VA Medical Center from 2007 to 2009. He was COO/Associate Director at Salisbury VA Medical Center from 2004 to 2007. Robinson earned a Doctorate in Psychology from Virginia Consortium for Professional Psychology and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from University of Georgia. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Robinson is a Democrat.

