Robert Rene "Save My Heart", Part One of The Trilogy.
EINPresswire.com/ -- All Out Media and GDK Entertainment Firm are excited to announce the release of a second single, “Save My Heart”, from California-based recording artist, Robert Rene’. The song was released on May 19th, and the video will premiere on May 29, 2023. The song showcases Robert’s EDM style and is a follow up to his first release, “Nemesis”. “Nemesis” was well received in the music community. It currently has 89,109 streams. “Save My Heart” is steadily climbing on Spotify since the song’s release. The song comes from Robert’s first album, The Trilogy.
“Save My Heart” is about people’s wants and their intentions. The characters in this video trilogy represent many emotions and challenges that we experience while dating and while in relationships. The trilogy has intriguing characters. First, there is the character who wants to meet someone, but with no strings attached, in hopes of not getting their hearts broken and feelings hurt once again. Then, there is the character who desires a partner who gives them everything, the moon and the stars. However, the partner wants only to have a one night stand. Lastly, of course, there are the lovers who so desperately want to be together. But, unlike all fairytales, things do not go according to plan, unfortunately. The video is a representation of all of these emotions rolled into one storyline. The audience will wonder about each character’s intentions and whose perspective is being brought to light. Perspectives that listeners can and will identify with while watching the video.
The Trilogy was produced by Robert Rene’, executive producer, Justin Felipe, Azul Wynter, Gerry Dorvil of GDK Entertainment Firm, and Kathleen Garcia, marketing director of GDK. Azul Wynter has produced for such artists as Post Malone, French Montana, and Cardi B. Gerry Dorvil has worked with artists such as Stevie B, C+C Music Factory, and El DeBarge. The video, “Save My Heart”, can be found on all digital platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, Pandora, and Tidal after its release date. It will also be available for download at robertrene.com. Enjoy the epic story of The Trilogy.
Written by Rose Guthrie
Robert Laos Jr. All Out Media.LLC
