When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 26, 2023 FDA Publish Date: May 25, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Allergen Company Name: A.S.K. Foods, Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Penne Rigate Mozzarella Salad

Company Announcement

A.S.K. Foods, Inc. of Palmyra, PA is voluntarily recalling select 30 oz. containers of Wegmans Penne Rigate Mozzarella Salad because it may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The recalled Wegmans Penne Rigate Mozzarella Salad was only sold at Wegmans stores in New York, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts.

The recalled Wegmans Penne Rigate Mozzarella Salad was packaged in a plastic container where the top lid label indicates Penne Rigate Mozzarella Salad, Net Wt 30 OZ (1 LB 14 OZ) 850 g., and the container side label indicates Macaroni Salad, Net Wt 40 OZ (2 LB 8 OZ) 1.13 kg. The recalled product has a code on the lid that states “3515-2” and “USE BY 06/1/23.”

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recalled Wegmans Penne Rigate Mozzarella Salad is packaged in a container with an ingredient statement intended for Macaroni Salad. The ingredient statement for Macaroni Salad does not declare milk, an allergen present in the Penne Rigate Mozzarella Salad. The issue was discovered by store personnel.

Consumers who purchased this product may return it to the store for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. EDT, or Saturday and Sunday, from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT. Media inquiries may be directed to 1-717-838-6356 x 132, Monday through Sunday, from 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. EDT.