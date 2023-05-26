Manchin Statement on Memorial Day

May 26, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement in honor of Memorial Day.

“On Memorial Day, we come together to demonstrate our appreciation for our nation’s Veterans and honor the memory of those who lost their lives in service to our country. As one of the states with the highest number of Veterans per capita, I am proud that so many Veterans call the Mountain State home. As a member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, I am committed to making sure our servicemembers, military families and Veterans receive the healthcare, education and other benefits that they have earned and deserve.

“Gayle and I encourage every West Virginian to take a moment to thank the spouses, parents, siblings and children of those who gave their lives defending our nation. Today, and every day, we must recognize the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice to keep our families safe and our nation free. We must also pay special homage to our Gold Star Families, who have been forever changed by the loss of their loved ones. May God bless each and every one of you, your families, the great state of West Virginia and the United States of America.”

###