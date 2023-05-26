Press Releases

05/26/2023

Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani issues Memorial Day message to DPH employees

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 5, 2023

Connecticut Department of Public Health

Manisha Juthani, MD

Dear Colleagues,

Memorial Day weekend heralds the unofficial start of summer. And as you spend some well-deserved time off with family and friends, please take a moment to remember the countless number of brave men and women who sacrificed their lives for our country.

The origins of Memorial Day date back to the Civil War when flowers and flags were placed on the graves of soldiers who died. Late May was chosen as the date for the holiday because flowers would be in full bloom and used to honor those who had died for their country.

We also pay tribute to the families who lost their loved ones fighting for our country to ensure our safety, liberty, and democracy. Memorial Day gives all of us the opportunity to celebrate while keeping the memory of these brave soldiers alive.

Thank you for your hard work and dedication which has made a difference in the lives of millions of Connecticut residents. I wish you and your family a happy and safe Memorial Day.

Sincerely,

Commissioner Juthani

