Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,161 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,898 in the last 365 days.

EU4Independent Media: e-course ‘Management Kit’

The Management Kit course is a resource for leaders in newsrooms across the EaP countries. The kit supports the mentoring and training of newsroom editors in independent news organisations. It aims to help them with the fundamentals of news management and its practical implementation with templates of essential documents and supporting videos.

The course is designed to be self-paced, so you can take it whenever it suits you.

The course have been developed by by Zoe Porter, Independent Consultant in News, UK, and Natalia Mumladze, Director of News, Palitra Media, Georgia, within the EU-funded EU4Independent Media project.

The project EU4IndependentMedia aims to foster resilience and financial sustainability of the independent media sector in Eastern Partnership countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine). 

The online resources developed by the project help media organisations to enhance management and editorial skills and to support journalists working in politically and economically challenging environments, with a special focus on reporters covering the war in Ukraine.

To take the course

You just read:

EU4Independent Media: e-course ‘Management Kit’

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more