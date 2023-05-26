EU4Independent Media: e-course ‘Management Kit’

The Management Kit course is a resource for leaders in newsrooms across the EaP countries. The kit supports the mentoring and training of newsroom editors in independent news organisations. It aims to help them with the fundamentals of news management and its practical implementation with templates of essential documents and supporting videos.

The course is designed to be self-paced, so you can take it whenever it suits you.

The course have been developed by by Zoe Porter, Independent Consultant in News, UK, and Natalia Mumladze, Director of News, Palitra Media, Georgia, within the EU-funded EU4Independent Media project.

The project EU4IndependentMedia aims to foster resilience and financial sustainability of the independent media sector in Eastern Partnership countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine).

The online resources developed by the project help media organisations to enhance management and editorial skills and to support journalists working in politically and economically challenging environments, with a special focus on reporters covering the war in Ukraine.

To take the course