EU4Independent Media: e-course ‘Editorial guidelines’

The course on editorial guidelines provides a detailed explanation of why editorial guidelines matter and how they help editorial work in the newsroom. It is designed to be self-paced, so you can take it whenever it suits you.

The course have been developed by Miranda Hurst, lecturer in Journalism at Edinburgh Napier University, within the EU-funded EU4Independent Media project.

The project EU4IndependentMedia aims to foster resilience and financial sustainability of the independent media sector in Eastern Partnership countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, and Ukraine).

The online resources developed by the project help media organisations to enhance management and editorial skills and to support journalists working in politically and economically challenging environments, with a special focus on reporters covering the war in Ukraine.

To take the course