Goodwill Festival: A Salute to the Jacksonville Community from Veterans and Active Duty Personnel
An Unprecedented Celebration of Gratitude for Steadfast Support, Scheduled for June 3rd, 2023 at the SeaWalk Pavilion, Jacksonville Beach, FloridaJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterans News Network proudly announces the Goodwill Festival, an event designed to fortify and celebrate the unbreakable bond between the military and civilian communities in Jacksonville. The festival, formerly known as the MilVetsFest, recognizes Jacksonville's unwavering backing of its service members and veterans with a huge "Thank You for Your Support."
Taking place on Saturday, June 3rd, 2023, from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm at the iconic SeaWalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, the festival draws upon the rich military history of Jacksonville. Home to Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Naval Station Mayport, and the Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, the city's robust Naval presence and enduring legacy of military tradition form the backbone of the Goodwill Festival.
As Jacksonville’s largest Military/Veterans Festival, the Goodwill Festival offers an all-day program including a music festival, organized to honor the military, veterans, and their ardent supporters. The festival extends an invitation to the First Coast Business Community and industry leaders to partner in this monumental event. Each partner will be recognized as a community leader supporting local veterans and active-duty service members, reflecting the spirit of unity and gratitude.
The festival promises a vibrant atmosphere, inviting vendors and food trucks to participate, and offers individuals the chance to become "friends" of the festival by making a donation of any amount.
On June 3rd, the Goodwill Festival provides a platform for veterans to express their heartfelt gratitude to the city that has stood by them, reflecting the festival's theme of 'Thank You for Your Support.' It presents a unique opportunity to be part of a pivotal movement that sets a precedent for future community events, aiming to bring veterans and civilians closer than ever.
Veterans News Network encourages interested parties to explore the various partnership opportunities for the Goodwill Festival. Visit www.goodwillfestival.com or call (904) 683-0918 for more information.
About Veterans News Network: Veterans News Network (VNN) is a leading source of news and information for the veteran community, providing comprehensive coverage of issues affecting veterans and military service members.
GUMBS Media Group: GUMBS Media Group is a global media powerhouse delivering captivating, multi-channel content that inspires action and shapes perceptions. Its commitment to excellence ensures engaging storytelling for diverse audiences.
Press Contact:
Godwin Gumbs
Director of Public Relations
Goodwill Fest
Email: info@goodwillfest.org
Phone: (904) 683-0918
###
Godwin Gumbs
Veterans News Network
+1 904-683-0918
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Join Us at Goodwill Fest 2023