California Announces Nearly $200 Million to Build Resilience Centers to Protect Communities From Extreme Heat, Other Climate Impacts

Published: May 26, 2023

SACRAMENTO – Following last summer’s record 10-day heatwave and temperatures setting global records in recent years, Governor Gavin Newsom announced nearly $200 million now available to help communities build resilience centers that can protect people from extreme heat and other climate-driven extreme weather.

$98.6 million is now available for the first round of funding for the Community Resilience Centers program managed by the California Strategic Growth Council (SGC).

$89 million in grants were announced yesterday by the California Department of Food and Agriculture for resilience centers at fairgrounds.

What Governor Newsom said: “California is taking swift action to combat the climate crisis and protect Californians from extreme heat and other climate-driven extremes. These resilience centers are yet another tool we’re using to save lives and adapt to our new climate reality.”

The Community Resilience Centers program managed by the SGC is part of $270 million in funding from the state to support the planning and construction of neighborhood ‘community resilience centers’ that provide shelter and build community preparedness as hazards like wildfire smoke and extreme heat are increasingly longer lasting and more frequent in California.

Community resilience centers are a part of California’s Climate Adaptation Strategy and Extreme Heat Action Plan and funded through Governor Newsom’s $48 billion California Climate Commitment. Once constructed, resilience centers will distribute resources and provide shelter during climate events and support social connectedness and community climate solutions through year-round programming. For more information about the Notice of Funding Availability or to apply, visit SGC’s website.

Separately, the $89 million in grants from the California Department of Food and Agriculture will help support people and communities during disasters with safe-shelter space, kitchen and sanitation facilities, showers and other improvements. To see a list of awardees, visit CDFA’s website.