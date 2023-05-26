Hungry Howie's Pizza Makes History: 2 Pizzas Sell for 10,000 Bitcoin at a Miami PizzaArt Event
MIAMI, FL, USA, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It was a night of excitement, surprise, and record-breaking achievements as 2 Hungry Howie's Pizzas were auctioned for a staggering 10,000 Bitcoin at LABITCONF & BitBasel Pizza.Art event. The auction, just after midnight on May 22nd, marked a historic moment in the cryptocurrency world and left attendees in awe at the swanky Sagamore Hotel on Miami Beach.
The Pizza.Art event was a celebration of Bitcoin Pizza Day, commemorating the first-ever documented transaction using Bitcoin, where 10,000 Bitcoin were exchanged for two Papa John's pizzas on May 22, 2010 (valued at approximately $41). The buyer was a programmer and early miner named Laszlo Hanyecz. Hanyecz posted on a Bitcoin forum offering 10k Bitcoin for two large pizzas.
But the event, presented by LABITCONF and produced by BitBasel, took an incredible twist when history somehow recreated itself. The tension in the room was palpable as the bidding began, and the energy skyrocketed when the final bid settled at an unbelievable 10,000 Bitcoin (as in 2010). This is an astonishing value of USD 268,900,000.00. The stunned crowd erupted in cheers, witnessing history being made before their eyes.
"We wanted to pay homage to the incredible Bitcoin Pizza Day milestone uniquely and excitingly," said the event organizer Scott Speigle of BitBasel, "What better way to do that than by auctioning off 2 delicious pizzas from Hungry Howie's, a brand beloved by pizza & BTC enthusiasts nationwide?”
The partnership between Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs of Florida and the Miami PizzaArt event created a buzz within the cryptocurrency community. It attracted enthusiasts and curious onlookers from around the globe. The combination of cutting-edge technology and culinary artistry enthralled attendees, with local artists making Bitcoin mashups and derivative art and using Hungry Howie’s pizza boxes as their canvas.
A creative and fun twist.. In a thrilling turn of events, the event organizers and activation partner BlocqX Labs announced later that the auction was an orchestrated mock auction. One attendee interviewed, Elizabeth Monroe, said, “This was one significant event and a genius way to have some fun amid current bear market conditions while highlighting how far we’ve come since 2010”.
"This event showcases the growing acceptance and integration of cryptocurrencies into our daily lives," said Hassan Mourad, the Hungry Howie's Pizza franchise that made the actual Bitcoin pizzas.. "We are thrilled to be a part of this historical moment and look forward to continuing to innovate in the crypto web3 space and provide a new way to experience Hungry Howie’s brand & products."
The event's real success and fun mock auctions highlight the ever-increasing value and recognition of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. It serves as a testament to the groundbreaking potential that digital currencies hold, revolutionizing additional industries and paving the way for new opportunities. The brands plan on continuing the tradition with more web3 education.
About Hungry Howie's Pizza
Hungry Howie's Pizza, founded in 1973, has been serving delicious and affordable pizzas to satisfied customers across the United States. With a wide variety of flavors and crust options, Hungry Howie's Pizza is a go-to choice for pizza lovers everywhere. The brand embraces innovation and stays ahead of the curve by embracing new technologies and trends.
About LABITCONF
Started in 2013, LABITCONF became the longest-running Bitcoin Conference in the world and the #1 industry and community gathering in Latin America. A blend of highly curated content from top-notch speakers and a vast array of fun experiences and tours.
About BitBasel
Starting as a digital art event on December 5th, 2020, BitBasel has been at the forefront of the rise of Bitcoin, NFTs, and Miami as the global crypto capital. Made up of a local community leading blockchain education efforts across Florida since 2013, BitBasel empowers grassroots creators with the tools and support to launch their first NFT collection and win in Web3.
About BlocqX
BlocqX Labs is a leading web3 agency headquartered in Tampa Bay, Florida. The company specializes in blockchain integration, web3 technologies, and decentralized applications. With a diverse team of skilled developers, adtech, data, marketing, and blockchain leaders, BlocqX Labs empowers businesses to leverage the potential of blockchain and decentralized finance to drive innovation and unlock new business & customer opportunities.
Sean Marra
blocqX
info@blocqx.com
