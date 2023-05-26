Young Female Hip Hop Dance Duo JMC Princess Announces Release of Captivating New Single "Girls Club"
GIRLS CLUBRICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- — JMC Princess, a talented young female hip hop dance duo comprised of 16-year-old Jo'Ana Carter and 12-year-old Jo-Lynn Carter, is set to mesmerize audiences with their vibrant new single, "Girls Club," slated for release on May 29th.
"Girls Club" is an electrifying track that showcases the exceptional dance skills and musical talents of JMC Princess. Combining intricate choreography with an irresistible beat, the single exudes a powerful and empowering message, celebrating the strength, unity, and sisterhood of young girls around the world. JMC Princess aims to inspire listeners to embrace their unique identities and stand together in confidence.
Jo'Ana and Jo-Lynn, the dynamic duo behind JMC Princess, have been dedicated to dance from an early age. With a deep passion for hip hop and a commitment to their craft, they have honed their skills and developed a distinct style that captivates audiences. Their performances exude a remarkable level of professionalism and creativity, defying their young ages.
JMC Princess's commitment to their craft and magnetic stage presence have caught the attention of industry insiders and fans alike. "Girls Club" serves as a milestone in JMC Princess's artistic journey, highlighting their immense potential and determination to leave an indelible mark on the music and dance industry.
The debut single from JMC Princess, "Girls Club," is set to ignite dance floors and inspire young girls worldwide. With its ear pleasing beat and empowering choreography, the duo aims to instill a sense of confidence and unity among their audience. The power of music and dance is harnessed by JMC Princess to uplift and motivate young girls to express themselves freely.
"Girls Club" will be distributed by parent company JDUB CARTER MUSIC via Distrokid and will be available for streaming and download on all major digital platforms starting May 29th. Also, their Ep, which will feature a summer remix to Girls Club, as well as two other hip hop hits will be included as a bundle on their website June 7th. Dance enthusiasts and fans of all ages eagerly await the release of this high-energy anthem from JMC Princess, ready to immerse themselves in the duo's mesmerizing talent.
To stay updated on JMC Princess and their latest news, dance releases, and upcoming projects, follow them on social media (JMC Princess) and visit their official website www.jmcprincess.com.
