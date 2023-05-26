HELLO KITTY® AND FRIENDS MUSHROOM COLLECTION LAUNCHES AT BOXLUNCH
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BoxLunch, the pop culture retailer specializing in fan-favorite merchandise, has teamed up with global lifestyle brand Sanrio® to launch a new line of Hello Kitty® merchandise available in stores and at BoxLunch.com.
Hello Kitty and Friends are back in a super cute new program featuring vintage-inspired mushroom iconography with adorable new character art. Fan-favorite characters, including My Melody, Little Twin Stars, Pompompurin, and Cinnamoroll join Hello Kitty in this exclusive new collection, giving fans of all ages countless ways to wear their love of the kawaii icons on their sleeves. Whether it's Hello Kitty and Friends mushroom character pins, a playful mushroom-shaped My Melody Loungefly backpack, Pompompurin and Cinnamoroll Raglan Tee, Little Twin Stars Mushroom Tee, a set of Hello Kitty and Friends Mushroom coffee mugs, or even a Hello Kitty and Friends Mushroom License Plate cover, fans of the brand can indulge in their fondness for these timeless characters featuring a new mushroom twist.
The collection will be available in BoxLunch stores and on online at https://boxlun.ch/HelloKittyandFriendsMushrooms starting on May 29, 2023.
Download press photos below:
BOXLUNCH X HELLO KITTY MUSHROOM
PAUL CHRISTENSEN
PAL PUBLIC RELATIONS
+1 9493790844
email us here