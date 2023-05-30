Employers Now Demanding ChatGPT Skills

New Study Shows Nationwide Need for ChatGPT Skills across Many Industries & Jobs

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Acendance, the career development website published by Luminos, LLC, today announced the results of a study that discovered employers are seeking job candidates with ChatGPT skills for a wide range of jobs in a variety of industries throughout the US, including many non-technical jobs and industries beyond high tech.

The release of ChatGPT on November 30, 2022 has caused widespread concern about its effects on employment. Many professionals, particularly those engaged in writing professions such as journalism and marketing, are wondering if ChatGPT will replace their jobs. Many are also wondering if the new technology provides new opportunities, and how to prepare for the future.

To answer these questions for their own audience, Acendance conducted a detailed analysis of job postings that required ChatGPT skills. The goal of the analysis was to understand the current state of employer demand for ChatGPT skills in order to inform job seekers of how they can best prepare themselves for the new kinds of AI-enabled roles that might become more common in the future.

Acendance found many emerging opportunities for job seekers to pursue by acquiring ChatGPT skills.

Somewhat surprisingly, the research discovered that ChatGPT skills provide widespread opportunities for a wide range of positions throughout the US. The researchers had expected most ChatGPT jobs to concentrate on technical positions at high tech companies located predominantly in tech industry hubs. But instead, the research showed that the majority of job opportunities were for non-technical positions in industries outside of high tech and located broadly throughout the US.

While many ChatGPT jobs are technical in nature, such as software engineering and data science, Acendance found that the majority (61%) of jobs requiring ChatGPT skills are not technical, but instead include a wide range of non-technical job functions, such as marketing, sales, and customer success.

Acendance also found that the majority (55%) of jobs requiring ChatGPT skills come from non-technical industries such as advertising services, financial services, higher education, and manufacturing. Technical industries, such as software development and information technology services, accounted for only 45% when compared with industries outside of high tech.

In terms of where jobs are located, the most common location for jobs demanding ChatGPT skills is “remote,” accounting for 25% of all ChatGPT jobs. Of the non-remote jobs, the majority (52%) are located in states that are not generally considered major high tech industry hubs.

“ChatGPT skills are creating job opportunities for people from all walks of life, not just for a small group of tech industry veterans,” according to Chas Cooper, CEO of Luminos, LLC, the company that publishes Acendance, and a long-time Silicon Valley tech industry veteran himself.

“But we’ve only begun to see how generative AI will affect the job market. ChatGPT has been out for only 5 months, and we already see tremendous creative destruction happening. It’s both frightening and exciting to imagine where the job market will be a year from now. While some jobs may be eliminated or compensation reduced, I would predict we’ll also see entirely new jobs emerge and pay increase. Job seekers who surf this wave by acquiring ChatGPT and other AI skills will be well positioned for the future.”

