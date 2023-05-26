Serious Workplace Injury Results In $56,000 For Electrician Company

CANADA, May 26 - Released on May 26, 2023

On May 15, 2023, Hergott Electric Ltd. pleaded guilty in Saskatoon Provincial Court to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 1996.

The company was fined for contravening clause 12(a) of the regulations (being an employer at a place of employment, fail to provide and maintain plant, systems of work and working environments that ensure, as far as is reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare at work of the employer's workers, resulting in the serious injury of a worker). One other charge was withdrawn.

As a result, the Court imposed a fine of $40,000 with a surcharge of $16,000, for a total amount of $56,000.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on October 23, 2020, in Humboldt when a worker suffered serious injuries when a scissor lift drove off the ramps being used to load it onto a trailer.

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety works with employers and workers to eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses through education, inspections and prosecutions.

