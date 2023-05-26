BUBBA burger® Introduces the Angus Swiss Burger

Innovative burger set to hit grocery shelves this summer

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Grilling season may never be the same again now that BUBBA burger®, the nation’s most popular frozen burger company, has announced the arrival of its newest delicious mealtime solution, the Angus Swiss BUBBA burger®.

Made from 100% USDA Angus beef chuck and creamy Swiss cheese, the newly launched burger builds on BUBBA burger’s reputation as the country’s most popular go-to solution for families looking for meal options that are customizable, easy, and oh-so convenient. And, just like BUBBA burger’s other signature frozen burger offerings, the new Angus Swiss BUBBA burger® can go from box to bun in 15 minutes or less.

“We’re thrilled to announce the launch of the Angus Swiss BUBBA burger," said Elizabeth Rice, brand manager for BUBBA Foods, LLC. “To create this burger, our team found just the right blend of buttery smooth Swiss cheese, and juicy 100% USDA Angus beef chuck, resulting in a one-of-a-kind flavor profile that we believe will drive retailer demand, and make the frozen burger category take notice.”

The new BUBBA burger® also provides retailers with opportunities to cross merchandise the Angus Swiss burger and provide mealtime inspiration for customers. Recipes promoted on BUBBA burger’s digital channels and through influencer and ambassador partnerships can be reshared for additional marketing opportunities.

“The Angus Swiss BUBBA burger embraces everything our shoppers love about our brand and also meets their ever-changing demands for adventurous, innovative and bold flavors,” said Rice. “Convenient, fun and delicious the Angus Swiss burger can be easily grilled, or cooked indoors on the stovetop. It’s the perfect mealtime solution for fast weeknight meals, special occasions or camping, tailgating, beach day, boat day or by the pool. We’re excited to launch it in the marketplace.”

The Angus Swiss BUBBA burger® is the brand’s 13th beef variety, joining other flavorful BUBBA burger® options like Jalapeño Cheddar, Sweet Onion, Bacon Cheddar, Wagyu and Grass-Fed. Additionally, BUBBA burger® offers three turkey burgers – Original Turkey, Sweet Onion Turkey and Monterey Turkey.

About BUBBA burger®

BUBBA burger® is America’s #1 branded frozen burger, known for its high-quality meat and convenience from freezer to skillet. The BUBBA burger® brand continues to create great burgers based on the experience of three generations, starting with Walter “BUBBA” Eaves over 25 years ago. The BUBBA burger® team is committed to serving a delicious, flavor-packed burger with every bite and firmly believes, “You’ll Never Bite A Burger Better Than A BUBBA!”™ To find a retailer, visit our store locator.



