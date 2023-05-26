Titan Brings Fresh, New Approach to Renewable Energy to Connecticut

Submit Release
CHESHIRE, CONNECTICUT, USA, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Titan Energy Consultants, a new solar energy company taking an innovative approach to harnessing power from the Sun, has announced its entry into the Connecticut renewable energy market.

Owned by Angelo Aguiar of Trumbull, Connecticut, who brings nearly a decade of industry experience to this new venture and is committed to making solar energy easier to acquire and more affordable for CT residents.

"We don't just want to be different; we want to be better," said Aquiar. "We have put together a team of people from across many other industries and sectors to create a new vision for how solar and solar-related solutions will be brought to market," in Connecticut.

Titan Energy Consultants is a full-service solar energy company that provides turnkey energy solutions for residential customers. The company offers a range of services, including solar panel installation, energy storage systems, and other related innovations.

According to Aguiar, "Our mission is to provide cost-effective, sustainable, and reliable solar solutions to our customers. We believe that solar energy is the future, and we are committed to helping Connecticut businesses and residents transition to clean, renewable energy."

Titan Energy Consultants is a local company with deep roots in the Connecticut community. The company is committed to creating local jobs and supporting the state's economy. By providing solar solutions, the company hopes to reduce the dependence on fossil fuels and create a more sustainable future for Connecticut.

"We are excited to bring our expertise in solar energy to Connecticut. Our team of experienced professionals is committed to providing our customers with the highest level of service and support. We believe that by working together, we can create a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable future for Connecticut," said Aguiar.

Titan Energy Consultants is now open for business in Connecticut.

For more information about the company and its services, please visit the company's website at www.titanenergyconsultants.com.

Media Contact: Name: Angelo Aguiar Email: info@titanenergyconsultants.com Phone: (860) 251-9496

