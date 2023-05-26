Meet The Company Putting Empathy Back In The Hiring Process

/EIN News/ -- Moseley, VA, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The hiring process has been rife with uncertainty since the “Great Resignation,” the movement of millions of people quitting their jobs or being let go brought about by the coronavirus pandemic – but one company is proposing a modernized recruitment method benefitting companies and job seekers alike.







Elysian Staffing offers a holistic, comprehensive set of services that streamline and improve the hiring process for companies, particularly in the creative sector. Elysian’s empathetic approach to employment helps employers embrace changes in the hiring process that have left existing methods and tools outdated and ineffective.

Their unique approach to recruiting generates proven results – Elysian Staffing fills an average of nine out of every ten positions.

"We respect every job and candidate equally. Clients entrust us with a critical part of their business, and candidates are looking for assistance in finding a job," says Jessica Ozrek, CEO and Client Partnerships lead at Elysian Staffing. "These are major responsibilities that we fully embrace, removing the friction and time it takes to create long-lasting matches between candidates and companies."





Indeed, as press reports acknowledge, job candidates being ghosted – or given the silent treatment – by potential future employers is one of the top reasons why hiring in the U.S. faces major challenges, in addition to other problems like the length of the process.

Elysian Staffing, which was founded in 2014 and operates nationwide, moves employers away from flawed tactics like using multiple staffing firms, which can make businesses seem less reputable, or relying on overworked in-house human resources teams.

Ozrek and her team also ensure that their recruiting is done with empathy, noting that the overhaul to the jobs market in the wake of the Great Resignation has made some candidates more selective. Treating potential employees humanely yields a better chance of creating a loyal, motivated workforce, she notes.

“In a good market, people remember how you treated them. In a bad market, people really remember,” says Ozrek. “This is particularly true when trying to hire top talent – if they sense they're going to be disrespected, they’ll run in the opposite direction.”

Elysian Staffing eases companies into a new approach to recruiting, understanding the reluctance that comes with shifting away from long-established practices.





“We’ve found, among the challenges of transitioning to modernized recruiting, that some people aren’t quick to change. They use the same system and expect different results, only to find themselves missing their staffing goals and priorities,” says Ozrek. “They don’t like the results of current recruiting methods, but it takes them experiencing a severe downturn in hiring success to change. That’s where we come in, and our approach helps take the pain out of this transition.”

