Carro Introduces Commerce API, Expanding Access to its Collaborative Commerce Platform
Carro is building the future of Collaborative Commerce for Online Brands..
We have an opportunity to help millions of online brands grow by working together, while also connecting into Carro's major enterprise partnerships.”IRVINE, CA, USA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Carro, the world’s largest collaborative commerce platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Commerce API. This new API opens up Carro’s extensive network and services to all e-commerce retailers, regardless of their chosen e-commerce provider.
— David Perry
Carro has established itself as a leading two-sided marketplace, connecting e-commerce retailers and brands to facilitate seamless cross-store-selling opportunities. By leveraging Carro’s platform, e-commerce retailers gain access to an extensive network of brands and products, empowering them to sell directly to their customers. Simultaneously, brands joining the network can expand their reach across the vast landscape of e-commerce.
Traditionally, Carro has primarily catered to e-commerce retailers and brands on Shopify. However, with the introduction of the Commerce API, Carro aims to extend its services to e-commerce retailers across any and all platforms. This breakthrough development allows retailers to tap into Carro’s comprehensive network and leverage its powerful features and benefits.
"We have an opportunity to help millions of online brands grow by working together, while also connecting into Carro's major enterprise partnerships. An essential part of this collaborative commerce requires a world-class API. We are making that investment as it allows an unlimited amount of new partnerships globally.", says Carro CEO, David Perry.
The Commerce API presents an exciting opportunity for e-commerce retailers seeking to amplify their product offerings and streamline their operations. By integrating with Carro, retailers gain access to a myriad of benefits, including seamless connectivity to Carro’s extensive network of brands. This enables them to showcase a diverse range of high-quality products, enhancing their customer’s shopping experiences.
Moreover, Carro’s Commerce API provides real-time order and shipping information, which seamlessly integrates with the retailer's existing e-commerce provider. This data flow enhances transparency and empowers retailers with valuable insights to optimize their supply chain and customer fulfillment process.
Carro has been actively working on several exciting partnerships to expand its already impressive product catalog. With these collaborations, Carro further solidifies its position as the go-to collaborative commerce platform for e-commerce retailers seeking access to a wide range of sought-after brands and products. The Carro team is planning several other exciting additions in the months ahead.
The Commerce API is available for integration effective immediately. E-commerce Retailers interested in leveraging Carro’s extensive network and unlocking a world of cross-selling opportunities can get started by visiting https://www.getcarro.com/ and booking a call with the sales group.
Blake Imperl
Carro
Blake@getcarro.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram