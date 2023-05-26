May 26, 2023 - Attorney General Miyares Joins Letter Urging Congress to Schedule Vote on Resolution Involving Pistol Brace Rule

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Joins Letter Urging Congress to Schedule Vote on Resolution Involving Pistol Brace Rule

RICHMOND, VA -- Attorney General Jason Miyares joined a coalition of 27 state attorneys general in urging Congress to schedule a vote on a resolution involving the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ rule regarding pistol stabilizing braces.

The coalition sent a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy Thursday concerning the Congressional Review Act resolution for the ATF’s final rule—Factoring Criteria for Firearms with Attached Stabilizing Braces—urging the scheduling of a vote early “enough to complete the CRA process before the rule’s May 31, 2023, registration deadline.”

"The ATF's new rule is illegal and an extreme overreach of government power. Overnight, hundreds of thousands of legal gun owners will be suddenly breaking the law, subject to heavy fines and penalties. Congress must act and protect our Second Amendment Rights."

In February, West Virginia Attorney General Morrisey, who co-led the letter with Texas, led a coalition of 25 states and others in challenging the rule as unlawful, arbitrary and capricious. The coalition’s motion to preliminarily enjoin the rule remains pending.

Stabilizing braces were designed to help people with disabilities use pistols. Since then, many others, including older persons, people with limited mobility and those with smaller stature have come to use the braces. For more than a decade, these braces have been sold as firearms attachments not subject to regulation.

The rule, however, affects most owners of combinations of stabilizing braces and pistols and handgun owners—many lawful gun owners use stabilizers to prevent some recoil when using firearms and to help with accuracy. An estimated 10 to 40 million pistols with stabilizing braces are presently in circulation nationwide, and the ATF’s rule requires nearly all of them to be registered with the federal government by May 31.

“Although we generally defer to you on the schedule of the House, this issue is pressing and demands immediate action,” the coalition wrote to McCarthy.

Read the letter HERE

