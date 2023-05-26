A Little Mermaid retelling hit #1 on an Amazon list before it released

A YA Filipino Little Mermaid Retelling

TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Creative James Media is proud to offer the debut novel from Robin Alvarez, When Oceans Rise, in bookstores everywhere.When Oceans Rise is a compelling tale of seventeen-year-old Malaya, who gives up her voice to a sea witch to escape an abusive relationship and focuses on themes of self-love, breaking generational trauma, and taking back the power of one’s voice.This Filipino Little Mermaid retelling is a fresh take on an old classic in which a girl gives up her voice to run away from a guy rather than toward him. Midwest Review highly recommends When Oceans Rise which, “…operates on more than one level.”“Robin Alvarez crafts a particularly thought-provoking, eye-opening scenario of heritage, legacy, abuse, and the processes by which even a determined, savvy young woman becomes ensnared in the same emotional traps as women before her.” Midwest Review highly recommends When Oceans Rise which, “…operates on more than one level.”When asked why Alvarez wrote about such heavy topics of abuse for a YA novel, she states, “I wrote this book because I wanted people, and especially young adults, to see the warning signs of gaslighting and abuse. Gaslighting in mental warfare, which is a slow stripping of one’s power, and is often so subtle that victims do not see it happening to them until it is too late. I can’t speak to everyone, but I want to give as many people as I can a voice.”When Oceans Rise is available for order at Barnes and Noble Target , and several indie bookstores.Robin Alvarez is the author of the #1 New Release YA Ethnic Fairy Tale When Oceans Rise (May 2023). Strong female characters, mythological creatures, and mixed-race perspective are hallmarks of her work. While she's spent the majority of her life in beach towns, having almost drowned several times, she currently resides in a desert where the waters are less likely to kill her – Creative James Media

