Recreational harvest of gray triggerfish closes in Gulf state waters on June 1

The recreational harvest of gray triggerfish in Gulf of Mexico state and federal waters closes June 1 and will remain closed through July 31, reopening from Aug. 1 to Dec. 31. Seasonal harvest closures help conserve Florida’s valuable gray triggerfish populations and improve these fisheries for the future.

For current recreational triggerfish regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations”, “Reef Fish” and then “Triggerfish.” You can also download the Fish Rules App to keep up to date on current recreational regulations.