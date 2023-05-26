Manufacturer HiTHIUM debuts new 4 MWh battery container at CLEANPOWER
New battery product for large-scale utility and C&I segments focuses on longer cycle life, safety, and reducing LCOS
With our focus on bringing down the levelized cost of energy storage with high quality BESS, together with increased durability and safety, we’re well positioned to meet demand in the U.S.”FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- • Hithium ramping up production capacity to 70 GWh by the end of 2023, expecting to reach 135 GWh by 2025.
• Global delivery of 5 GWh in 2022
Lithium-ion battery manufacturer HiTHIUM introduced a new 4 MWh liquid-cooled battery energy storage (BESS) product with its latest 300Ah cells technology at CLEANPOWER in New Orleans. The battery technology features slower degradation and an extended lifespan, over 10% longer than a typical 280 Ah-based system.
With 8 GWh delivered in total, and 5 GWh in 2022 alone, HiTHIUM ranked first in its domestic market of China in terms of stationary energy storage (BESS) projects supplied.* The manufacturer is expanding its production capacity from 15 GWh to 70 GWh by the end of 2023.
“With our focus on bringing down the levelized cost of storage with high quality BESS, together with increased durability and safety, we’re well positioned to meet local demand in the U.S.,” explained Mizhi Zhang, HiTHIUM VP Overseas Marketing and Sales. “The new 300Ah cell-based container features less than 2% degradation in the first 1000 cycles at the cell level. So it will substantially improve capacity usage and hence improve the investment rate of return in the initial three years of use. It’s a perfect demonstration of our goal to become a technology leader in the energy storage industry.”
Advanced products through specialization
As one of the largest global battery producers to focus solely on BESS, HiTHIUM has focused on innovations in safety, achieving “0” loss in the initial 1000 cycles (Capacity/Energy fading ≤ 2%), and extending battery lifespan to 12,000 cycles. The company has also driven the cost down for its high-quality products, in part by making significant investments in its manufacturing to build one of the most advanced battery cell production lines in the world. In the company's drive to support the transition to clean energy, HiTHIUM has more than a thousand engineers working on research and development across its four distinct research institutes.
*Data source: GGII. Calculating the number of China’s energy storage projects using LFP batteries delivered. Updated in Jan, 2023.
About Hithium
Founded in 2019, Hithium is a leading manufacturer of top quality stationary energy storage products for utility-scale as well as commercial and industrial applications. With four distinct R&D centers and multiple “intelligent” production facilities, Hithium’s innovations include groundbreaking safety improvements to its lithium-ion batteries as well as increases in lifecycle. With many decades of cumulative experience in the field among its founders and senior executives, Hithium leverages its specialization in BESS to deliver partners and customers unique advances in energy storage. The company is based in Xiamen, China, with further locations for production, research, or sales in Shenzhen, Beijing, Chongqing, Munich, and California.
https://hithium.com/en/
