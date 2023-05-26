K-12 Energy Education Request For Information

DOEE is issuing a request for information (RFI) to seek information on successful approaches and best practices for implementing an energy efficiency education and outreach program for students in the District of Columbia. This program, will be focused on introducing students to energy efficient, high performance building principles and creating a pipeline of qualified candidates for careers in the energy efficiency industry.

DOEE is issuing this RFI to seek feedback from stakeholders on designing energy education projects that will help meet the two components in the K-12 Energy Education Program: 1) how to design an engaging, effective, and hands-on building science curriculum ending with an Ice Box Challenge or similar skills project; and 2) how to promote workforce development that exposes and increases the access of high school students to careers in the energy industry and employability of the students.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFI by downloading from the attachment below.

The deadline for RFI responses is Friday, June 23, 2023, at 11:59 PM.

If you have any questions, please contact Lolita Perry at (202) 673-6711 or [email protected].