EU4Independent Media launches online self-paced courses for journalists and media managers

The EU-funded EU4Independent Media project has launched a series of online courses for journalists and media managers. All courses are designed to be self-paced, so you can take them whenever it suits you.

The project EU4IndependentMedia aims to foster resilience and financial sustainability of the independent media sector in Eastern Partnership countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine).

The online resources developed by the project help media organisations to enhance management and editorial skills and to support journalists working in politically and economically challenging environments, with a special focus on reporters covering the war in Ukraine.

For example, e-courses on reporting war and risk assessment have been developed by Chris Booth, former BBC Moscow and BBC Baghdad Bureau chief.

The War reporting course covers the ethical considerations of war reporting and aims to maximise the quality of reporting, while minimising the risk of doing harm to others and journalists themselves.

The Risk assessment course is a comprehensive webinar, a guide on how to assess risks when you have newsroom staff working in hostile environments covering military conflicts and wars.

The Management Kit course is a resource for leaders in newsrooms across the EaP countries. The kit aims to support the mentoring and training of newsroom editors in independent news organisations. It aims to help them with the fundamentals of news management and its practical implementation with templates of essential documents and supporting videos. The course has been developed by Zoe Porter, Independent Consultant in News, UK, and Natalia Mumladze, Director of News, Palitra Media, Georgia.

The recently published course on editorial guidelines is developed by Miranda Hurst, lecturer in Journalism at Edinburgh Napier University. The course provides a detailed explanation of why editorial guidelines matter and how they help editorial work in the newsroom.

The courses are hosted on the dedicated page Media page of the EU NEIGHBOURS east website, where you can also find details of other EU-funded opportunities for media, including training, funding and grants, as well as latest news and stories, information about EU-funded media support projects, and media studies and reports.