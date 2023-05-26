Submit Release
Eurojust steps up its role in fighting war crimes, says Agency’s Annual Report 2022

In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Eurojust’s role in fighting core international crimes was significantly enhanced in 2022, says the Agency’s Annual Report, published on 24 May.

Just weeks after the outbreak of the war, the Agency provided essential support to the set-up of a joint investigation team (JIT) into alleged war crimes in Ukraine. Subsequently, Eurojust’s mandate was rapidly extended to allow the Agency to store and analyse evidence on core international crimes. By the end of the year, the European Commission asked Eurojust to host the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine (ICPA).  

Commenting on the war’s impact on Eurojust’s activities, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said the unjustified invasion of Ukraine by Russia has permanently changed the nature of Eurojust’s work. “I am determined to see the European Union lead the fight for full accountability for the horrendous crimes committed in Ukraine. Eurojust has stepped up to the plate and has proven exactly what it is capable of,” said von der Leyen.

