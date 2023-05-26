Eurojust Annual Report 2022

This report highlights Eurojust achievements in 2022, especially its role in fighting core international crimes in Ukraine since the start of Russian aggression on 24 February 2022.

Eurojust’s mandate was extended to allow the Agency to store and analyse evidence on core international crimes and to host the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine (ICPA).

Eurojust is the EU Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation, providing tailor-made support to prosecutors and judges from across the EU and beyond.