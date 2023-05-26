Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,376 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,834 in the last 365 days.

Eurojust Annual Report 2022

This report highlights Eurojust achievements in 2022, especially its role in fighting core international crimes in Ukraine since the start of Russian aggression on 24 February 2022.

Eurojust’s mandate was extended to allow the Agency to store and analyse evidence on core international crimes and to host the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine (ICPA). 

Eurojust is the EU Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation, providing tailor-made support to prosecutors and judges from across the EU and beyond.

You just read:

Eurojust Annual Report 2022

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more