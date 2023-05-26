EUAM provides Ukrainian investigators and prosecutors with energy equipment and training on international crimes

Last week, EUAM Ukraine organised training and capacity building sessions on international crimes for investigators and prosecutors from several regions, including Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kharkiv oblasts.

The sessions took place at the Dnipropetrovsk State University of Internal Affairs and covered topics such as targeting and missile attacks, criminal analysis, work on missing persons and mass graves, cognitive interviewing, conflict-related sexual violence, and international cooperation.

The overall aim of the training was to enable investigators and prosecutors to respond more effectively to international crimes.

In addition, EUAM Ukraine donated power stations and solar panels to its partners who operate in the liberated areas and adjacent territories.

“This equipment will enhance the capabilities of the National Police of Ukraine and prosecutors’ service, empowering them to carry out their daily work more effectively even in challenging environments,” says a press release by the EUAM.

