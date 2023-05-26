Armenia to host main EBRD event in 2024

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and government of Armenia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, which lays the foundations for the 2024 EBRD Annual Meeting to take place in Yerevan on 14-16 May 2024.

The event will be the EBRD’s 33rd Annual Meeting and is the most important event in the Bank’s calendar. A central part is the meeting of the Board of Governors, the Bank’s highest decision-making body, assessing the Bank’s performance and setting future strategic directions.

The conference also includes the Business Forum, a gathering of business representatives, investors, government officials and media who engage in panel discussions and networking events. In addition, the Annual Meeting comprises a civil society programme, a donors’ meeting and other auxiliary events.

The event in 2024 is expected to attract up to 2,000 participants to Armenia.

The EBRD is one of the leading institutional investors in Armenia. It has invested around €2 billion across 206 projects, supporting private sector development and the energy, infrastructure, telecommunications, and financial sectors.

