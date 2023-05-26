Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,376 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,894 in the last 365 days.

House of Europe offers €5,000 grants for translations of EU and local minority literature into Ukrainian 

The EU-funded programme House of Europe invites Ukrainian publishing houses and organisations, registered as a legal entity, to apply for grants supporting translations of literature from EU-languages and the languages of Ukrainian minorities. 

Publishers can get up to €5,000 to make engrossing fiction and non-fiction books available to Ukrainian readers. 

The grant will help with up to 70% of the expenses on translation, editing, transfer of copyright, design, printing, and marketing of the book. 

The deadline for applications is 22 June.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

House of Europe offers €5,000 grants for translations of EU and local minority literature into Ukrainian 

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more