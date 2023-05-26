House of Europe offers €5,000 grants for translations of EU and local minority literature into Ukrainian 

The EU-funded programme House of Europe invites Ukrainian publishing houses and organisations, registered as a legal entity, to apply for grants supporting translations of literature from EU-languages and the languages of Ukrainian minorities.

Publishers can get up to €5,000 to make engrossing fiction and non-fiction books available to Ukrainian readers.

The grant will help with up to 70% of the expenses on translation, editing, transfer of copyright, design, printing, and marketing of the book.

The deadline for applications is 22 June.

Find out more

Press release