EU4Independent Media: e-course ‘Risk assessment’

The Risk assessment course is a comprehensive webinar, a guide on how to assess risks when you have newsroom staff working in hostile environments covering military conflicts and wars.

The course have been developed by Chris Booth, former BBC Moscow and BBC Baghdad Bureau chief, within the EU-funded EU4Independent Media project.

The project EU4IndependentMedia aims to foster resilience and financial sustainability of the independent media sector in Eastern Partnership countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine).

The online resources developed by the project help media organisations to enhance management and editorial skills and to support journalists working in politically and economically challenging environments, with a special focus on reporters covering the war in Ukraine.

To take the course