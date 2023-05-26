Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,385 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,890 in the last 365 days.

Withdrawn application: Susvimo, ranibizumab, Date of withdrawal: 02/05/2023, Initial authorisation

Susvimo was to be given via a refillable implant inserted into the eye. This implant was designed to release the medicine into the eye over time and to be refilled every 6 months by a doctor specialised in eye care. 

The active substance in Susvimo, ranibizumab, is a small piece of a monoclonal antibody (a type of protein that has been designed to recognise and attach to a specific target called an antigen). 

Ranibizumab attaches to and block a substance called vascular endothelial growth factor A (VEGF-A). VEGF-A is a protein that makes blood vessels grow and leak fluid and blood, damaging the macula. By blocking VEGF-A, ranibizumab reduces the growth of the blood vessels and controls the leakage and swelling.
 

You just read:

Withdrawn application: Susvimo, ranibizumab, Date of withdrawal: 02/05/2023, Initial authorisation

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more