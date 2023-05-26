TransCanadaHighway.com Revolutionizes Travel Planning with 4300 New Attractions Added to Directory
TransCanadaHighway.com, the leading online resource for cross-Canada road trip planning, has added over 4300 attractions across Canada.CALGARY, AB, CANADA, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TransCanadaHighway.com, the leading online resource for cross-Canada road trip planning, has announced a major expansion of its directory with the addition of over 4300 attractions across Canada. These newly added listings further enhance the website's comprehensive coverage of Attractions, Shopping, Sports & Recreation, Performance, and Travel Services, offering a one-stop platform for travelers exploring the vast Canadian landscape.
With the recent completion of rigorous quality control measures, TransCanada Highway.com has seamlessly integrated the predecessor FoundLocally community database into its platform. These repurposed and meticulously edited attractions now provide travelers with a wealth of options to explore and enjoy throughout their journeys.
Highlights of the enhanced directory include:
Category-Based Listings: Travelers can easily access the new listings by category on a single page, conveniently grouped for effortless navigation. Visit https://transcanadahighway.com/listings-by-category-grouped/ to explore the diverse range of attractions.
Locale-Based Listings: Discover attractions based on province, city, or region through the listings organized by locale. Simply visit https://transcanadahighway.com/locations-regions-and-communities to explore the offerings in your desired area.
Powerful Search Functionality: The website features intuitive search boxes on the home page, allowing users to quickly find specific attractions or services. Additionally, a prominent search button at the top of every page enables easy access to the search functionality. Users can further refine their search results by utilizing the "Near Me" button for personalized recommendations.
Mark Ruthenberg, President and Editor of TransCanadaHighway.com, shared his vision for the platform, saying, "Our goal is to continue leading with the BEST SINGLE RESOURCES for those planning a Cross-Canada Road Trip, whether by car, RV, bicycle, or on foot, or for those looking to explore a particular region."
TransCanadaHighway.com
TransCanadaHighway.com already boasted a robust selection of listings in the Accommodations and Transportation sectors. With over 3300 accommodation options, including hotels, campgrounds, bed and breakfasts, and wilderness lodges, travelers can easily find suitable lodging for their journey. The website also provides comprehensive listings of 3200 transportation services, such as airports, buses and shuttles, limousines, rental cars, taxis, and transit hubs.
Moreover, the platform offers a directory of 1800 emergency service providers, including police, fire stations, and hospitals, along with insightful editorial content on speed traps in each province https://transcanadahighway.com/traveltips/roads/.
TransCanadaHighway.com offers much more than just a directory. It provides a wealth of information about each province and territory, detailed itinerary segments for driving across Canada, historical background, maps, elevation charts, kilometer-by-kilometer route details, and links to over 1100 towns and cities along the way. Travelers can also delve into the rich history of the Trans-Canada Highway through over 92 pages of dedicated content. These are all linked from the Itineraries menu or page https://transcanadahighway.com/traveltips/itineraries/
To assist travelers in their trip planning, the website hosts a collection of valuable Travel Planning Tips https://transcanadahighway.com/traveltips/. Furthermore, to cater to the needs of on-the-go travelers, TransCanadaHighway.com actively maintains its Facebook page https://facebook.com/transcanadahighway, providing real-time updates on road conditions, weather, avalanche and storm closures (in winter), and accident alerts.
New Directory Features:
In addition to the existing resources, TransCanadaHighway.com now presents an extensive searchable directory of attractions found along or near the national highway. With 4312 attractions added, travelers can explore a diverse range of options, including:
Craft Breweries or Wineries: Discover 749 locations where beer and wine enthusiasts can indulge in the finest craft brews and wines Canada has to offer.
First Nations Experiences: Immerse yourself in the rich cultural heritage of Canada's indigenous communities with 645 First Nations attractions.
Free Attractions: Explore 744 cost-free attractions that provide incredible experiences without putting a dent in your budget.
Historical Sites: Uncover the storied past of Canada with 175 historical sites, offering a glimpse into the nation's vibrant history.
Museums and Galleries: Delight in the arts and culture scene with 458 museums and galleries showcasing captivating exhibitions and collections.
Parks and Nature: Connect with the great outdoors at 202 breathtaking parks that showcase Canada's stunning natural landscapes.
Tours and Experiences: Embark on unforgettable adventures with 1022 tour options, providing unique and immersive experiences.
Kids' Amusements: Keep the whole family entertained with 834 attractions tailored specifically for children.
Sports Teams: catch a game at the pro, junior, or minor league levels played by 176 teams, in different sports
Additionally, TransCanadaHighway.com introduces 491 listings in its Shopping directory, allowing travelers to explore Shopping Malls, Shopping Districts, Farmers Markets, and Flea Markets. Whether you're seeking retail therapy or a taste of local produce and crafts, these listings cater to your shopping desires.
For those seeking active vacation experiences, the platform now offers 2113 Sports & Recreation attractions. Discover 1196 Golf Courses, 145 Ski and Snowboard Resorts (many of which reopen for summer mountain biking), and 830 Kids' Amusements such as go-karts, waterslides, and mini-golf. Complementing these listings, the website provides detailed editorial information on hiking trails and beaches in each community, ensuring outdoor enthusiasts have a wealth of options to explore.
Travelers yearning for a more relaxed vacation can peruse the 740 Performance venues and organizations listed on TransCanadaHighway.com. From cinemas and festivals to theaters and professional and junior (AA) sports teams, there's no shortage of entertainment options to choose from.
About TransCanadaHighway.com
TransCanadaHighway.com is a Canadian-focused travel website which has empowered travellers since 1999, that is operated by TransCanada FoundLocally Inc. https://Marketing.FoundLocally.com led by Mark Ruthenberg. It has created and continues to evolve a first-rate seamless and comprehensive resource f resource for planning cross-Canada road trips. It was initially focused on the #1/#17 Trans-Canada Highway, but is now expanding to cover other major routes around Canada.
TransCanadaHighway.com also helps travellers with unique requirements (for a cross-Canada fundraising ride or run), provides critical travel information in times of disasters (most recently the BC Floods of 2022, but also in 2013, 2010, 2005), and the COVID lockdowns of 2020-2021.
