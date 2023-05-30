Enhesa announces partnership with Bureau Veritas

Integration of leading regulatory and sustainability intelligence tools creates end-to-end, global compliance offering

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Enhesa, the leading provider of global regulatory and sustainability intelligence, today announced a partnership with Bureau Veritas, a leading provider of environmental, health, safety, and sustainability (EHS&S) certification, inspection, testing, and consulting services in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Belgium.

The Bureau Veritas and Enhesa partnership will provide regulatory compliance services to global organizations of all sizes. Clients will be able to leverage Enhesa’s compliance intelligence tools to map compliance requirements along with Bureau Veritas services designed to help companies to prepare, access, manage and improve their compliance and sustainability programs. Bureau Veritas is now able to offer Enhesa’s portfolio of compliance content and tools as a certified distributor in selected regions, and will act as an extension of the Enhesa auditing team to better service clients in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands and Belgium in a standardized manner.

In addition, Bureau Veritas local teams will leverage Enhesa solutions to identify regional legal and compliance requirements to audit and verify the compliance status of its clients. These combined capabilities will allow Bureau Veritas to proactively help clients stay one step ahead of fast-moving EHS&S compliance requirements.

“Combining Enhesa’s global regulatory intelligence with the comprehensive consulting expertise of Bureau Veritas is a win-win for our shared clients,” said Shannon Summers, Global Head of Alliances for Enhesa. “This partnership is the first of its kind for both organizations. Our clients can now benefit from a complete package of EHS&S support, alongside access to a wide spectrum of complementary consulting services, including ESG and HSE guidance.”

Diego Antoniali, Vice President Marketing and Sales – Bureau Veritas South and West Europe, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Enhesa to extend our compliance capabilities and services to support our shared clients in navigating the ever-changing regulatory landscape. Our unique partnership will enable our clients to access a range of complementary consulting services, offering the assurance they are meeting regulatory obligations irrespective of size or location.”

Bureau Veritas will also become an official distributor of Enhesa regulatory content, making the procurement process for clients simple and affordable. It will also offer customized audit tools to Enhesa clients as part of the partnership. Enhesa will provide regulatory data and intelligence services whilst Bureau Veritas will provide on-site compliance and sustainability monitoring as part of the Bureau Veritas Green Line of services and solutions, supporting businesses to implement, measure and achieve their EHS and sustainability objectives. This will create the opportunity to collaborate with prospective clients on increasing compliance through supplying up-to-date, accessible information alongside practical inspections in line with industry requirements.

About Enhesa

Enhesa is the leading provider of regulatory and sustainability intelligence worldwide. As a trusted partner, we empower the global business community with the insight to act today and prepare for tomorrow to create a more sustainable future – positively impacting our environment, our health, our safety, and our future. Navigating the fast-changing compliance and sustainability landscapes, we help them understand not just what they should do (first), but also how to do it. Both in their unique business and anywhere in the world. Now and in the future. Website: enhesa.com

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has more than 82,000 employees located in nearly 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its 400,000 clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

