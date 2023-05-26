Identity Week Europe: Register today

Attendees collect their badges for entry at Identity Week Europe 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking place on the 13-14 June at the RAI Amsterdam, the world’s leading identity event will be opening its doors to over 4,000 attendees across two days of first-class industry leading content. Attendees from the world’s leading government, financial services and travel organisations will be headed to Amsterdam to explore the latest developments within identity technology.

Identity Week Europe 2023 is a must-attend event for anyone involved in the digital identity ecosystem. With a focus on innovation, security, and user experience, attendees will have the opportunity to learn from some of the brightest minds in the industry and gain valuable insights into the latest developments and best practices.

The event will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, and interactive workshops delivered from over 200 prestigious industry speakers showcasing their knowledge across 6 tracks over the two days. Hear from the likes of Netherlands Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations, Frontex, Eurostar and Rabobank at this year’s conference stages. The full speaker line up can be viewed here.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to network with peers and industry experts, and explore the latest products and solutions from leading vendors.

Ayshia Gibb, Program Manager at Google Cloud comments on her experience from last year’s installation of Identity Week Europe – “I found it very informative. I also liked the pace of the conference; it was fast and didn’t drag on. The roundtable discussions were one of my favourite aspects. I didn’t know what to expect, but the conversations were very engaging”.

The two-day exhibition will also consist of over 250 exhibitors and 100 industry disruptor start-ups on the show floor; showcasing their solutions and innovations in building the future of identity. The full exhibitor line-up can be viewed here, and the Start-Up City here.

“I’m delighted that Identity Week has become a global hub for the identity sector, where government and industry meet to discuss, source and forge solutions to some of the biggest issues facing our world today. We’re so excited to be welcoming the identity community in their thousands to the RAI Amsterdam, for the first time! After years of unrest, this year’s event will be our biggest and best to date” said Janine Bill, General Manager of Identity Week Europe

Identity Week Europe 2023 promises to be a valuable and thought-provoking event for anyone involved in digital identity. For more information and to register for FREE, visit here.