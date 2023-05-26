Gulf Coast Aeronautical Services Announces Changes - New Opportunities on the Horizon
FAA Part 61 & 142 Operations Discontinued at DeFuniak SpringsMunicipal Airport FL (54J) Moving to its other satellite locations.FREEPORT, FL, USA, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gulf Coast Aeronautical Services LLC, a leading provider of aviation training and services, regrets to announce the closure of its hanger & office at the DeFuniak Springs Municipal Airport (54J) FL and has ceased FAA 14CFR§§61 &142 operations at this location, effective March 10th, 2023.
However, the company is excited to share that it will be relocating its business office back to Freeport, FL while maintaining its FAA Air Agency Certificate 1GUX090K in Florida. Gulf Coast Aeronautical Services is dedicated to ensuring a smooth transition and seizing new opportunities for growth in the Florida panhandle.
New Opportunities for Local Services:
Despite ceasing operations at DeFuniak Springs Municipal Airport, Gulf Coast Aeronautical Services remains committed to serving local pilots in the Northwest Florida Area. In response to the national airline transport pilot shortage, the company is actively exploring alternative avenues to provide pilot training services within the local area. Gulf Coast Aeronautical Services recognizes the importance of supporting the local community, particularly its aspiring airline pilots, military aviators, and veterans. It is committed to identifying new opportunities to meet their needs.
Relocation of mechanic and flight instructor positions to Dallas Fort Worth, TX Training Center:
As part of the transition, Gulf Coast Aeronautical Services is pleased to announce the successful relocation of three positions to its state-of-the-art Training Center in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas. This move ensures the company can continue delivering high-quality training and services while expanding capabilities at our Dallas, Fort Worth, TX, location. The dedicated team in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, is prepared to serve clients with the same expertise and dedication that Gulf Coast Aeronautical Services is known for.
Local area FAA Examiner Services by Appointment Only:
To improve efficiency and provide personalized attention, Gulf Coast Aeronautical Services is implementing an appointment-only system for its FAA Examiner Services in the local NW Florida area. Clients are encouraged to schedule appointments by contacting our Operations Manager at 800.588.9325 Ext 4. This change allows the company to manage resources effectively and deliver timely services. Gulf Coast Aeronautical Services appreciates clients' cooperation and patience during this transition.
Continuing Commitment to Airline Pilot Training Programs:
Gulf Coast Aeronautical Services reaffirms its commitment to providing exceptional training and support to clients interested in its Airline Transport Pilot Training Programs. The company values the trust of its clients and will continue to offer comprehensive, industry-leading programs to help aviators achieve their career goals. Gulf Coast Aeronautical Services invites clients to join the Airline Transport Pilot Training Programs at its other nationwide locations, where they can expect the same dedication and commitment to their success.
Press Information:
Gulf Coast Aeronautical Services understands that the public may have further questions or require additional information regarding these changes. The company is diligently working with its counsel to prepare a more comprehensive press release to address these concerns and provide broader details.
Gulf Coast Aeronautical Services appreciates your patience, and an updated press release will be distributed as soon as possible. Currently, Gulf Coast Aeronautical Services cannot accommodate any immediate press inquiries about the cessation of operations at the DeFuniak Springs Municipal Airport.
Conclusion:
Despite the cessation of operations at DeFuniak Springs Municipal Airport, Gulf Coast Aeronautical Services remains steadfast in embracing new opportunities and continuing to provide exceptional aviation training and services in the Florida Panhandle. The company is focused on exploring local options, maintaining strong client relationships, and expanding capabilities at other locations. Gulf Coast Aeronautical Services expresses gratitude for the support received during this transition and looks forward to serving clients with unwavering dedication and commitment.
