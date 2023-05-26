Insurtech Market Opportunities 2023-2030 | Oscar Health, Root Insurance, Metromile
Insurtech Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast to 2023-2029
Insurtech Market will witness a 32.8% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Insurtech market to witness a CAGR of 32.8% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by InsurTech Comprehensive Study by Type (Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Others), Application (Automotive, BFSI, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, OThers), Technology (Blockchain, Cloud Computing, IoT, Others), Service (Consulting, Managed services, Support & maintenance) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2027. The Insurtech market size is estimated to increase by USD 49.88 Billion at a CAGR of 32.8% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 5.48 Billion.
— Criag Francis
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Insurtech Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Insurtech market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Oscar Health (United States), ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co. Ltd. (China), Root Insurance (United States), Metromile (United States), Policybazaar (India), Hippo Insurance (United States), Wefox Group (Germany), Bright Health (United States), Next Insurance (United States), Kin Insurance (United States), Trov (United States)
Definition:
Insurtech refers to the use of technology and innovation to improve the efficiency, customer experience, and overall performance of the insurance industry.
Market Trends:
Digitization of Processes and Personalization of Premiums
Market Drivers:
Empowers Customers to Take Control of Their Insurance
Market Opportunities:
Massive Market Size of Insurtech
Market Restraints
Market Challenges
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Insurtech Market: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Others
Key Applications/end-users of Insurtech Market: Automotive, BFSI, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, OThers
Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition
Overview of Insurtech Market
Insurtech Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2023-2028)
Insurtech Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2023-2028)
Insurtech Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)
Insurtech Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)
Insurtech Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis
Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments
Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Insurtech
Insurtech Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players
