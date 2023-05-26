MAILROUTE PROVIDES UNRIVALED PROTECTION WITH ITS ESTABLISHED MULTI-LAYER OFF-SITE EMAIL SECURITY SOLUTION

Stop Zero-day, ransomware and other cyber attacks with MailRoute Email Security

VENICE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MailRoute, a pioneer in cloud-based email protection, continues to safeguard businesses from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats with its established Multi-Layer Off-Site Email Security Solution. Designed to halt Zero Day and other advanced threats, this comprehensive solution stands as a testament to MailRoute's commitment to world-class email security.

Email communication is a critical asset for every business, but it's also a prime target for cyber threats. MailRoute's robust hosted solution provides multiple layers of security, preventing threats from reaching businesses and protecting sensitive data.

"We've seen a dramatic increase in zero-day attacks and other advanced threats like ransomware. These sophisticated attacks require an equally sophisticated defense. That's where MailRoute comes in," said Thomas Johnson, CEO of MailRoute. "We don't just detect threats – we stop them in their tracks, ensuring our customers' email communications remain secure and uninterrupted."

Key features of MailRoute Email Security include:

1. Zero-Day Threat Protection: Leveraging advanced heuristics and machine learning algorithms, MailRoute provides real-time detection and neutralization of zero-day and other cyber threats, ensuring that businesses are always one step ahead of cyber attackers.

2. Multi-Layer Defense: MailRoute features a multi-tiered system of protection against malware, ransomware, phishing, and spam, providing comprehensive security for business email communications.

3. Off-Site Isolation: By isolating and dealing with threats off-site, MailRoute ensures that no threat reaches the business's network, effectively preventing breaches before they can occur.

4. 24/7 Monitoring and Support: MailRoute’s dedicated team provides continuous monitoring and support, ensuring the smooth operation of business email systems at all times.

We encourage businesses to fortify their email systems with our state-of-the-art multi-layer offsite security solution.

With MailRoute, businesses can communicate and share information in a safe, secure environment. Offered in three service plans, including CMMC Compliance, the highest level of security is provided to all customers.

To learn more about MailRoute Email Security and our proprietary integration with Microsoft 365 and GCC High, visit www.mailroute.net or contact info@mailroute.net.

About MailRoute:

Since 1997, MailRoute’s team has been at the forefront of cloud-based email protection solutions. The company’s mission is to safeguard businesses from cyber threats, ensuring secure, reliable email communication. MailRoute's innovative solutions are trusted worldwide, solidifying its position as a leader in the cybersecurity industry.